Search

Advanced search

Video

‘We are in dire need’: OPEN Norwich fighting for survival

PUBLISHED: 06:00 28 March 2020

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Ryburgh. Photo: OPEN Norwich

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Ryburgh. Photo: OPEN Norwich

Archant

A Norwich charity supporting thousands of vulnerable young people is fighting for survival after losing funding due to the spread of the coronavirus.

OPEN Norwich Credit: OPEN NorwichOPEN Norwich Credit: OPEN Norwich

OPEN Norwich has postponed all events at its city centre venue, on Bank Plain, due to the lockdown, meaning the organisation’s Youth Trust could lose its funding from next month.

And now chief executive Laura Rycroft has warned they could soon face the “difficult decision” to close the service for good.

OPEN’s lottery funding runs out at the end of April, and Mrs Rycroft said the timing “couldn’t be any worse for us”.

She said: “The youth service is funded by donations and grant funding as well as the commercial activities held within the venue.

“Unfortunately our lottery funding runs out at the end of April so the timing couldn’t be any worse for us.

“While we are unable to run events, we are dangerously close to being unable to continue.

“This would be a real loss to the community, not just to the young people we work with within our early intervention programmes but to the wider community that come to the venue for our events.

“We are in dire need of your support.”

READ MORE: OPEN Norwich postpones all events due to coronavirus

The youth service costs OPEN around £25,000 a month to run and offers support to around 3,000 vulnerable young people a year.

Mrs Rycroft said despite support for business, charities risked falling through the cracks.

“There’s help for the arts and hospitality venues but it’s not our sole purpose so we slip through the net,” she said.

“We seem to fall through the criteria on absolutely everything.

“It’s getting pretty close to the point where we make a decision.”

She added: “We do a lot of work with isolated children to try and prevent them going down the wrong path. Norfolk is a county lines hotspot - we do a lot on that front. There would be a gap there.”

READ MORE: ‘We can’t do any fundraising’: Charities appeal for help to get through coronavirus

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, said “Venues are slipping through the net in terms of financial support during this incredibly difficult period.

“Either there is nothing for them or support offered isn’t nearly enough to cover the bills.”

He added that it was “unclear” how far Arts Council support would stretch and which venues would be eligible for the funding.

A Treasury spokeswoman said charities were eligible to claim for wage costs under the coronavirus job retention scheme.

• To support Norwich OPEN, visit their fundraising page to make a donation.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk cases of coronavirus rise by 19

Norfolk's number of coronavirus cases has risen by 19. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Hospital bosses braced for coronavirus cases peak in third week of April

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus weekend warning: Stay inside or lives will be lost, says police chief

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Photo : Steve Adams

Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Culverhouse gets his man as King’s Lynn Town announce new signing

Ian Culverhouse has been tracking Alex Brown Picture: Ian Burt

‘It’s like we’ve got snow’: Boss of family-run fuel firm says demand for heating oil doubles

Will Goff, CEO of Goff Petroleum. Pic: Archant
Drive 24