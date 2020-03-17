OPEN Norwich postpones all events due to coronavirus

All events at OPEN Youth Trust have been postponed until the end of next month because of coronavirus.

The charity, which runs the OPEN Norwich venue in Bank Plain, hosting gigs, activities, musicals, workshops and club nights, has postponed all its events - to safeguard the community and its staff.

Chief executive Laura Rycroft said: “This is of course, a disappointing time for all our staff, guests to our venue and the young people that our organisations supports, but we feel that this is the right decision to protect us all for the future.

“We are committed to supporting our community through this difficult time, along with the young people our charity helps.

“This will be incredibly challenging with the reduced income from our events. Therefore we would ask that even if it just a fraction of the ticket price, that our customers will take this opportunity to help support through donations.

“We ask for your patience while we work through these difficult times that face us all.

“Our main aim is to continue the good work of OPEN youth trust to go from strength to strength after these concerning times have come to an end.”

The box office will remain open.

