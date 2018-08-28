Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Open evening to encourage residents to stand for council

PUBLISHED: 11:55 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 30 January 2019

Breckland Council. Picture: Breckland Council

Breckland Council. Picture: Breckland Council

Supplied

A district council will hold a free open evening in an effort to encourage local residents to stand as councillors.

Breckland district councillor Sam Chapman-Allen will host a free open evening in an effort to encourage local residents to stand as councillors. Picture: Breckland CouncilBreckland district councillor Sam Chapman-Allen will host a free open evening in an effort to encourage local residents to stand as councillors. Picture: Breckland Council

Breckland Council is holding the event to give people a chance to hear from current councillors about what the role entails and how they can stand in the next local elections, which take place in May.

The evening takes place on February 12 at Breckland Council’s head offices on Walpole Loke, Dereham from 6pm.

Councillor Sam Chapman-Allen, Breckland Council’s deputy leader, will be hosting the event and said: “Being a councillor and representing people in your area is incredibly rewarding but also a big responsibility.

“Our event will help provide an insight about what the role entails, what commitment you need to effectively serve your community and how you can put yourself forward for election in May.”

Local residents who attend will be able to hear about the experiences of a range of councillors from across different political parties and demographics to find out about the best parts of the role as well as the challenges.

Representatives from Breckland Council’s democratic services team will also be explaining the election process and how local people can apply and stand in the forthcoming elections.

To book your place or for further information, email democraticservices@breckland.gov.uk or telephone 01362 656343.

Local entrepreneurs are also being urged to enter the Breckland Innovation Den to be in with a chance of receiving part of a £100,000 investment for their business or idea.

The deadline for applications is February 4, with applicants being able to bid for a grant of between £5,000 and £20,000.

Applications to the Breckland Innovation Den will go through shortlisting which will be run by Norfolk Community Foundation, before candidates are invited to pitch their idea to a panel of judges, similar to TV show Dragons’ Den, which will comprise of Breckland councillors, business leaders and business school academics.

Applications for the Breckland Business Innovation Den can be downloaded from www.Breckland.gov.uk/BrecklandInnovationDen.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘First step’ taken over bringing trams back to the streets of Norwich

Trams in Edinburgh. Could Norwich follow suit? Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists