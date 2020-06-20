Search

Hopes rise for one-metre social distance rule

PUBLISHED: 14:01 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 20 June 2020

Hopes are rising that the Government will reduce social distancing to one metre Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hopes are rising that the Government will reduce social distancing to one metre Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hopes are rising that pubs, theatres, cinemas and restaurants will be thrown the lifeline of a reduction to a one-metre social distancing rule.

Hopes are rising that the Government will reduce social distancing to one metre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHopes are rising that the Government will reduce social distancing to one metre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A review into the two-metre rule in England is approaching an end, said Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

It comes as pubs, restaurants and other businesses in Norfolk have warned that the current rule will make their trade unviable.

Pubs could be patrolled and people could be encouraged to use apps to order drinks, according to The Times.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, speaking on a visit to shops in North Yorkshire, said the outcome of the review would be announced next week.

He said it was “something that will make an enormous difference, I think, to many businesses who are keen to see a change”.

On Friday, the coronavirus alert level was downgraded from four to three, meaning there could be a “gradual relaxation of restrictions”.

Among the measures that The Times is reporting could be introduced are:

■ Drinkers could be asked to order via an app rather than going to the bar

■ Staff could patrol to enforce social distancing

■ Tables at restaurants might not be set in advance

■ Room service in hotels could be left outside of the doors to guests’ rooms.

