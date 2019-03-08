Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norwich City Council apologises after string of blunders over council tax bills

PUBLISHED: 12:02 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 06 April 2019

Norwich City Council was ordered to apologise for a council tax bill blunder. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich City Council was ordered to apologise for a council tax bill blunder. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Council officers have apologised for a string of blunders which saw them mistakenly transfer a student’s council tax account to his lodgers - and then send the bills and reminders for payments to a different house.

The local government ombudsman ordered Norwich City Council to apologise after council tax bill mistakes. Photo: Nick Butcher.The local government ombudsman ordered Norwich City Council to apologise after council tax bill mistakes. Photo: Nick Butcher.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman upheld a complaint which the student, referred to as Mr R had lodged against Norwich City Council.

The ombudsman found a number of mistakes had been made by officers at City Hall.

The council accepted that an officer wrongly switched liability for Mr R’s council tax to his lodgers Miss T and Miss U in August 2017, having failed to check that it was Mr R who owned the property and was therefore liable for the bills.

Not only that, but the officer then entered the wrong address on the council’s system, which meant all bills, reminders and summonses to court for unpaid bills were sent to the wrong address.

When those documents were returned to the council as marked ‘not known at this address’, officers failed to act.

And when a summons eventually reached Miss U and Mr R called the council to say that had wrongly been served on her, as he owned the property, the city council officer failed to refer the case to a manager or consider that it might have been an error on the council’s part.

Upholding Mr R’s complaint, the ombudsman said: “I am satisfied the council’s actions caused him some distress in terms of uncertainty, a lack of clarity about liability for council tax from August 2017, along with some frustration.”

The ombudsman told the council they must apologise to him for wrongly changing liability to his lodgers, wrongly recording the contact address, failing to check ownership details, failing to act on returned post and not acting promptly when contacted.

The ombudsman also ordered a review of procedures.

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: “We completely accept the ombudsman’s findings and therefore got in touch with Mr R to give him a full apology.

“We also carried out a thorough review of our procedures across this whole service and gave refresher training to all staff.

“This work was completed in January and ensures we’ve done everything possible to avoid these kinds of mistakes happening in the future.”

Most Read

Man’s body found on Norfolk industrial estate

Woodland Park Industrial Estate. PIC: Peter Walsh

Motorcyclist suffers “serious injuries” after Sprowston crash

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

Mountain of rubbish set on fire after binmen refused to empty bins for three weeks

Julie Creed by the overflowing communal bins next to her flat in Midland Walk, which haven't been emptied for three weeks, and then were set on fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after hit and run crash in Norwich

Photographs from the scene show police and paramedics at Edward Street, off Magdalen Street, this evening (Friday, April 5). Photo: Submitted

Thousands of pounds raised, so what happened to promise of bus for the homeless?

A screenshot of the GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the bus. Photo: GoFundMe

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich church hall built in wrong place served with new enforcement notice

The new church hall extension at Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mountain of rubbish set on fire after binmen refused to empty bins for three weeks

Julie Creed by the overflowing communal bins next to her flat in Midland Walk, which haven't been emptied for three weeks, and then were set on fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after hit and run crash in Norwich

Photographs from the scene show police and paramedics at Edward Street, off Magdalen Street, this evening (Friday, April 5). Photo: Submitted

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v QPR – Leaders bid to kick-off weekend in style

Follow our live matchday coverage from Carrow Road, as Teemu Pukki and Championship leaders Norwich City bid to take another step closer to the Premier League with victory over Queens Park Rangers.

Fifteen children in Norfolk suspected victims of human trafficking

Action is being taken over human trafficking. Picture posed by model. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists