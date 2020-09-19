Search

Advanced search

Oktoberfest gets green light for 2021 event in city park

19 September, 2020 - 05:30
An Oktoberfest event has been granted a licence to run in Chapelfield Gardens in 2021. Credit: Main image Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Oktoberfest event has been granted a licence to run in Chapelfield Gardens in 2021. Credit: Main image Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

This year’s Oktoberfest Norwich had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers have been given the green light for the popular event next year.

Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City Council’s licensing committee unanimously agreed to grant a licence for the Bavarian-style event to take place in Norwich’s Chapelfield Gardens on October 2 next year, with a 1990s-themed night the evening before.

The council’s licensing committee granted the licence, subject to conditions, despite an objection from neighbours living close to the city park.

The event was held at Carrow Road in 2017 and Eaton Park in 2018, but took a break last year. It had been due to switch to Chapelfield Gardens on Saturday, October 3 this year, but the coronavirus pandemic put paid to those plans.

Neil Roberts, director of Oktoberfest Norwich organisers NRCO Ltd, told the licensing committee that Chapelfield Gardens was a better location for the event than Eaton Park.

Oktoberfest. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Halfpoint.Oktoberfest. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Halfpoint.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “We went out to Eaton Park which gave us a lot more space. But, commercially, it wasn’t as successful as we might have liked. I think if you go too far out of town it is an obstacle.

“We decided to give 2019 a rest, but we had talked with the council to come back this year, to Chapelfield Gardens, although coronavirus has put paid to that, so we’ve rolled it forward to next year.” Mr Roberts said the plan was for a 90s themed evening running from 6pm until 11pm on Friday, October 1 and then two Oktoberfest sessions, running from 12pm to 5pm and from 6pm to 11pm on Saturday, October 2.

He said he expected a maximum capacity of just under 1,500 people at each event.

Susie Wilson, who lives in nearby Chapel Field North, had lodged an objection to the award of the licence.

She had said: “Chapelfield Gardens were designed for the citizens of Norwich to be able to appreciate and walk peacefully in a planned arboretum. This peace is frequently abused.”

But the licence was unanimously granted, with the condition attached that, six weeks before the event, the organisers have to submit an event management plan to the city council and to Norfolk police.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Almost 200 pupils and five staff members isolating from school following positive coronavirus test

Jonathan Rockey, Principal at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘A tragic mystery’ - Driver caused fatal crash when he failed to see 18-tonne lorry

Serious crash on A149 near North Walsham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Farmers fear downgrades to green payment scheme could be ‘catastrophic for nature’

Farmers and conservationists fear landscape-scale nature recovery efforts could be undermined if the top tiers of the government's new environmental schemes are 'downgraded'. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Organisers determined to run city’s Open Christmas in some form despite Covid-19

Norwich Open Christmas at St Andrew's Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It’s really lifted me’ - Canaries fan who lost husband two weeks ago lands ticket in Norwich City ballot

Carrow Road will reopen to 1,000 fans for the game against Preston. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN