Scores of objections over bid to build more than 50 new homes

Plans for more than 50 new homes on the Bartram Mowers site have sparked opposition. Pic: Google Maps. Google Maps

Plans which would see more than 50 new homes built on the edge of Norwich have prompted scores of objections.

Daisy Hill Court. Pic: McCarthy & Stone. Daisy Hill Court. Pic: McCarthy & Stone.

Dozens of bungalows, apartments and a pavilion form part of the next phase of a retirement housing complex at the Bartram Mowers site in Bluebell Road.

But people who had moved in to the first phase of the McCarthy and Stone development - Daisy Hill Court - are among those who are objecting to the proposals.

The applicant lodged plans with Norwich City Council last summer, but has since revised its plans for 32 bungalows, 21 apartments and the pavilion on the Eaton site.

Documents lodged with the application state: “It provides a unique opportunity to extend the offer of retirement accommodation to those in need within Norwich and deliver significant health and social benefits.

“The overall result will be a distinctive place that is sensitively designed and relates well to local character, including the other phases of development.”

However, there have been more than 50 objections to the scheme, with particular concerns over the height of an apartment building.

One Daisy Hill Court resident who objected, said: “The size and positioning of the proposed apartment block will seriously affect my residence.

“The block will be very close to the boundary with Daisy Hill Court and impinge on the light and view to my apartment.”

Another said: “Specifically, the apartment block is located too close to the existing boundary of Daisy Hill Court and is it too high and has a detrimental impact on the existing residents.”

Some of the residents have called for a decision to be put on hold until after the coronavirus pandemic.

Norwich City Council’s planning committee recently voted, in a meeting conducted using teleconferencing application Zoom, not to hold planning meetings during the pandemic.

Instead, officers will make decisions using delegated powers and decisions on major schemes will be made by the committee’s chair Keith Driver, or vice-chair Marion Maxwell, if he is not available.

The Bartram Mowers site was raised at that virtual meeting, where planning officer Mark Brown said officers had yet to make a recommendation on whether or not it should go ahead.

