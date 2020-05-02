Search

Advanced search

Scores of objections over bid to build more than 50 new homes

PUBLISHED: 08:46 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 02 May 2020

Plans for more than 50 new homes on the Bartram Mowers site have sparked opposition. Pic: Google Maps.

Plans for more than 50 new homes on the Bartram Mowers site have sparked opposition. Pic: Google Maps.

Google Maps

Plans which would see more than 50 new homes built on the edge of Norwich have prompted scores of objections.

Daisy Hill Court. Pic: McCarthy & Stone.Daisy Hill Court. Pic: McCarthy & Stone.

Dozens of bungalows, apartments and a pavilion form part of the next phase of a retirement housing complex at the Bartram Mowers site in Bluebell Road.

But people who had moved in to the first phase of the McCarthy and Stone development - Daisy Hill Court - are among those who are objecting to the proposals.

The applicant lodged plans with Norwich City Council last summer, but has since revised its plans for 32 bungalows, 21 apartments and the pavilion on the Eaton site.

Documents lodged with the application state: “It provides a unique opportunity to extend the offer of retirement accommodation to those in need within Norwich and deliver significant health and social benefits.

“The overall result will be a distinctive place that is sensitively designed and relates well to local character, including the other phases of development.”

However, there have been more than 50 objections to the scheme, with particular concerns over the height of an apartment building.

You may also want to watch:

One Daisy Hill Court resident who objected, said: “The size and positioning of the proposed apartment block will seriously affect my residence.

“The block will be very close to the boundary with Daisy Hill Court and impinge on the light and view to my apartment.”

Another said: “Specifically, the apartment block is located too close to the existing boundary of Daisy Hill Court and is it too high and has a detrimental impact on the existing residents.”

Some of the residents have called for a decision to be put on hold until after the coronavirus pandemic.

Norwich City Council’s planning committee recently voted, in a meeting conducted using teleconferencing application Zoom, not to hold planning meetings during the pandemic.

Instead, officers will make decisions using delegated powers and decisions on major schemes will be made by the committee’s chair Keith Driver, or vice-chair Marion Maxwell, if he is not available.

The Bartram Mowers site was raised at that virtual meeting, where planning officer Mark Brown said officers had yet to make a recommendation on whether or not it should go ahead.

MORE: Council says no to controversial 5G phone mast

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Driver caught at 124mph on A47 as police target high speeders in Norfolk

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 124mph on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Caravans move on to park and ride site in Norwich

Travellers have arrived and moved into the Sprowston Park & Ride, which is closed during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich man defied odds to survive coronavirus and become celebrity on other side of world

Brian “Mr Brian” Lockwood of Norwich with the medical team in Kerala who saved his life. Picture: Family Collection

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Most Read

A £2,000 plot of land sells for staggering £42,000 at auction

The land which went for more than 20 times its guide price at auction. Pic: SUBMITTED

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Boatbuilder goes into administration after 100 years in business

Windboats Marine has now gone into administration. Picture: Windboats Marine

Row as tractor squeezes by ambulance tending to boy with suspected coronavirus

The tractor with large attachment squeezing by parked vehicles in The Street, Syderstone. Picture: Steve Kidd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Norwich man defied odds to survive coronavirus and become celebrity on other side of world

Brian “Mr Brian” Lockwood of Norwich with the medical team in Kerala who saved his life. Picture: Family Collection

Driver caught at 124mph on A47 as police target high speeders in Norfolk

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 124mph on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Nurse terrified of heights plans skydive to raise money for colleagues

Isabelle Brown, from Gorleston, is planning to do a skydive to raise money for her colleagues at the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Isabelle Brown

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT
Drive 24