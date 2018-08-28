Search

Advanced search

‘It will certainly be awkward’ - Key bridge for Norwich City fans to close for two months of the season

PUBLISHED: 11:26 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:50 28 December 2018

The Lady Julian Bridge (pictured) can expect more Norwich City fans next month with the closure of the Novi Sad Friendship Bridge Picture: Nick Butcher

The Lady Julian Bridge (pictured) can expect more Norwich City fans next month with the closure of the Novi Sad Friendship Bridge Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

A footbridge providing a key route over the River Wensum to Carrow Road for Norwich City fans is to close for more than two months for essential repair works.

Norwich City fans approaching Carrow Road on a match day, close to the Novi Sad Friendship Bridge. Pcture: Nick ButcherNorwich City fans approaching Carrow Road on a match day, close to the Novi Sad Friendship Bridge. Pcture: Nick Butcher

The Novi Sad Friendship Bridge in Norwich, which particularly well-used on Norwich City match days, is in line for £250,000 of maintenance work, which is due to get under way next month.

Preliminary work was carried out earlier this month, however, the bridge remained open to pedestrians and cyclists while this was completed.

However, on Monday, January 14 it will be closed off while repairs are carried out - which are not due to be completed until mid-March.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said the need for repairs had been identified during routine inspections on it.

The Novi Sad Friendship Bridge in Norwich. Picture: ArchantThe Novi Sad Friendship Bridge in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The spokesman said: “The work will involve temporarily supporting the steel edges, making up the depth of the ramp lost due to settlement and repositions and re-fixing the steel edges.

“Once the repairs are complete the bridge will be resurfaced.”

The £1.4m foot and cycle bridge, which was built in 2001, is one of the main crossings in the used by Norwich City fans when the Canaries play at home - which happens six times over the duration of the closure.

It is the second time fans have been left to find an alternative route to Carrow Road since the bridge was built, with a £67,000 repair work closing it for a month-and-a-half from September 2009.

Again, people are being urged to instead make use of Lady Julian Bridge, which crosses the river from St Anne’s Wharf to the stretch of Riverside in front of the Odeon cinema.

The timing of the closure also means the bridge will be out of action on the day of Paul Lambert’s return to Carrow Road for the East Anglian Derby on Sunday, February 10.

Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust supporters’ group, said: “It will certainly be awkward - football fans are a superstitious bunch and often have specific routines they have to go through before games,

“Perhaps it would have been better to have done the works after the season has finished, however, it is just one of those things and if the works need to be done, they need to be done.”

Carrow Road hosts the fixtures during the closure:

Friday, January 18: Norwich City vs Birmingham City (7.45pm kick off)

Saturday, January 26: Norwich City vs Sheffield United (3pm kick off)

Sunday, February 10: Norwich City vs Ipswich Town (12pm kick off)

Saturday, February 23: Norwich City vs Bristol City (3pm kick off)

Saturday, March 9: Norwich City vs Swansea City (3pm kick off)

Wednesday, March 13: Norwich City vs Hull City (7.45pm kick off)

The bridge is scheduled to re-open on Saturday, March 16.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

‘Spare us New Year’s Eve noise hell’: Neighbours to Victoria Park Airbnb ‘go-to party venue’ take a stand

Abigail Darling who has complained about the late night parties going on in a house rented out on Airbnb. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man, 21, stabbed and sprayed with ‘corrosive substance’ in Stoke Newington High Street

Stoke Newington High Street. Google Street view

Dalston solicitor resigns as Tower Hamlets councillor amid ‘housing fraud’ investigation

Mohammad Harun steps down as Tower Hamlets councillor. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH

Stoke Newington knife-point robberies: Police appeal to trace three men

Police want to speak to three men in connection with 11 robberies. Picture: Met police

Hackney ‘county lines’ drug dealers jailed over five year Hampshire operation

Nathan Thompson, Jason Thompson and Lamar Foster.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It will certainly be awkward’ - Key bridge for Norwich City fans to close for two months of the season

The Lady Julian Bridge (pictured) can expect more Norwich City fans next month with the closure of the Novi Sad Friendship Bridge Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from house after airing cupboard fire on one of Norfolk’s most Christmassy streets

Paget Adams Drive carol service in Dereham in 2017. This is the same road where a fire broke out in an airing cupboard during the early hours on Friday December 28, 2018. Picture: Eloise Peek
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists