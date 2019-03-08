Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Poll

Call for fines for people who leave wheelie bins on pavements for too long

PUBLISHED: 13:51 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 24 July 2019

Not one fine has been issued for people who have left their wheelie bins out for too long. Pic: Simon Finlay.

Not one fine has been issued for people who have left their wheelie bins out for too long. Pic: Simon Finlay.

Archant Norfolk

Not one person has been fined for leaving their wheelie bins out on Norwich's pavements for too long - but there are calls for that to change.

Norwich City Council brought in wheelie bins for recycling and waste back in 2008.

And, under the Environmental Protection Act, the council can issue notices to people who place bins out for collection earlier than 6pm the night before their scheduled collection or who fail to put it back on their property by 9am the day after collection.

Those who do not obey can be fined £80, but the city council has never issued such a fine, which was criticised by Green city councillor Paul Neale at a City Hall meeting this week.

Mr Neale, who represents Nelson ward, said: "Bins left permanently on pavements are creating problems for residents in my ward. Apart from looking unsightly. wheeled bins can block safe routes for pedestrians, particularly those with young children or disabilities."

Paul Neale, Green city councillor for Nelson ward in Norwich. Pic: Green Party.Paul Neale, Green city councillor for Nelson ward in Norwich. Pic: Green Party.

But Kevin Maguire, Labour's cabinet member for safe and sustainable city environment, defended the lack of such fines, saying the council's preferred approach was to educate people.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "Whenever the council receives complaints concerning wheelie bins being permanently left out and stored on the pavement these will be addressed by officers from the area management team.

"The team will also address such issues when they come across them as part of their day-to-day work.

"It is always the case that the most successful route to promoting positive behavioural change is to engage with residents by providing information and education as required.".

Mr Neale said he understood that council staff had been told not to issue them, due to the cost of enforcement. He said the fines should serve as a deterrent.

Mr Maguire did not address the claim that council staff had been told not to issue fines, but said: "Quite honestly, the idea that going in heavy and putting the boot in would have the best effect is Dickensian, at best."

He added: "There is no body of evidence to support enforcement via fixed penalty notices is a successful 'cure' for the issue of bins left on pavements.

"The root cause is normally a combination of carelessness, forgetfulness and the distractions of everyday life."

Most Read

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Police called in over missing thousands at social club

Wymondham Ex Services Social Club. Photo: Google Maps

New store opens in Norwich’s Castle Mall

Moya Bubble Tea has just opened at Castle Mall. Pic: contributed

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

New jobs as riverside pub set to reopen after three years

The Lord Nelson Pub in Burnham Thorpe is to reopen after three years. Picture: The Holkham Estate

Man’s arm broken in road rage incident

The A149 outside Catfield, heading toward Stalham. Picture: Google Maps.

Police called in over missing thousands at social club

Wymondham Ex Services Social Club. Photo: Google Maps

First forgets to remove Leeds advert from old bus brought to Norwich

A Leeds sign on a First Bus in Norwich. First brings in older buses to Norwich from other parts of the country. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists