Plans to bring Victorian pump house back into action are scrapped

PUBLISHED: 16:52 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 20 March 2019

New Mills Yard in Norwich. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

New Mills Yard in Norwich. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Plans to restore a Victorian pumping station on the River Wensum to working order have been scrapped.

In October, Gloucestershire-based Renewables First submitted an application to Norwich City Council to bring the Grade II-listed New Mills Pump House in Norwich back into working order.

The application, submitted on behalf of a company called New Mills Energy Centre, sought to carry out engineering works and install an Archimedes screw in the 1897-built pumping house.

However, the application has now been withdrawn and it remains to be seen whether it will be revived.

The plans sparked concerns from the Environment Agency, which asked for an updated flood risk assessment to e submitted - as the original assessment was based on out of date modelling.

The EA also requested mitigation measures for silver eels and migratory trout.

A spokesman from Renewables First said he was not in a position to comment on the withdrawal.

