Search

Advanced search

‘Not fit for purpose’ - call for centre revamp to support community

PUBLISHED: 07:31 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:31 19 September 2020

County councillor Emma Corlett outside Vauxhall Centre, Johnson Place Norwich, where day services for older people are being stopped. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

County councillor Emma Corlett outside Vauxhall Centre, Johnson Place Norwich, where day services for older people are being stopped. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Calls have been made for a centre which has stopped providing day services for older and disabled people to be revamped because it is “no longer fit for purpose”.

County councillor Emma Corlett outside Vauxhall Centre, Johnson Place Norwich, where day services for older people are being stopped. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN County councillor Emma Corlett outside Vauxhall Centre, Johnson Place Norwich, where day services for older people are being stopped. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Vauxhall Centre in Norwich is one of five community hubs where social enterprise Independence Matters has announced it will stop running day services.

While the services have not run since lockdown, it means 81 people funded by the county council and 30 private clients will not be able to use those services again.

Other affected centres are at Benjamin Court in Cromer, Laburnum Grove in Thetford, Cranmer House in Fakenham and The Lawns in Great Yarmouth.

While the council says it will find people alternative support, Emma Corlett, Labour county councillor for Town Close says it is crucial that services for local people are still available in her ward.

But, amid concern the council, which owns the Vauxhall Centre, may consider selling off the site, she says investment is needed to overhaul the centre.

She said: “i am determined that the site is retained to provide high quality community and social services for all ages.

“The building is dilapidated, not fit for purpose and must be one of the least energy efficient buildings in the city.

“It needs a complete overhaul so that it is sustainable environmentally, socially and economically so people who use services are in a high quality environment that is welcoming and pleasant.

You may also want to watch:

“People living with a disability and existing users of the children’s centre and Deaf Connexions [based in the centre] should be fully involved and co-produce future plans.”

She said, if the council is able to afford to build a new car park at County Hall, it should be able to find the cash to revamp the centre.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “Discussions are ongoing about how the building will be operated and used in the future, with no decisions yet made.”

MORE: ‘Put yourselves in Norman’s shoes’: Daughters plea over day services axe



Independence Matters was originally set up by the county council and has 17 other locations.

But Jonathan Dunning, UNISON branch secretary at the county council, said: “Independence Matters’ decision to close these important local public services is a damning indictment of the lack of proper central government funding of adult social care.

“It also highlights the risk to service users and workers from local authorities externalising services that for years had previously been provided directly by the council.

“If the services were still provided directly by NCC there would be real meaningful consultation on the future. This is one of the reasons UNISON opposed the creation of Independence Matters and the transfer of these services from the council.”

He said he feared there was a “real risk” that suitable alternative provision would not be found for users and that the council might look to sell off the Vauxhall Centre.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “Discussions are ongoing about how the building will be operated and used in the future, with no decisions yet made.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash closes road near Norwich’s Northern Distributor Road

Emergency services were called after the crash on Drayton Lane. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Popular’ man who died following altercation had undiagnosed heart condition

Kenneth Hawker, 68, has been described as a

Almost 200 pupils and five staff members isolating from school following positive coronavirus test

Jonathan Rockey, Principal at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘A tragic mystery’ - Driver caused fatal crash when he failed to see 18-tonne lorry

Serious crash on A149 near North Walsham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Green jobs created at coastal council

East Runton beach. North Norfolk District Council has created two new positions to help it advance its environmental agenda. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE