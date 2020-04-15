Search

Advanced search

Norwich misses out on millions for transport funding due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 06:00 16 April 2020

Funding for Norwichs transport system has been blasted as loose change as it was revealed the city would receive just £32m of £1.2bn in government cash. Pictured, Norwich North MP Chloe Smith. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Funding for Norwichs transport system has been blasted as loose change as it was revealed the city would receive just £32m of £1.2bn in government cash. Pictured, Norwich North MP Chloe Smith. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Funding for Norwich’s transport system has been blasted as “loose change” as it was revealed the city would receive just £32m of £1.2bn in government cash, rather than the millions more it had hoped for.

Norwich was one of a dozen cities earmarked for a share of the £1.2bn Transforming Cities fund. It had initially submitted a bid for projects to the tune of £75m, £90m or £162m.

But now the Department for Transport (DfT) have allocated £32m to go towards Norwich, revealed in a letter from the transport secretary Grant Shapps to Conservative MP Chloe Smith.

Mr Shapps said: “The government has decided to take a more expediated approach to allocating funding to Norwich.

READ MORE: Budget ‘breaks promise’ to Norwich with multi-million transport fund diluted

“This is in recognition of the demands on local government in responding to Covid-19.”

The funding has been allocated on a per capita basis and is set to go towards bus and cycleway improvements across the city.

Mr Shapps added: “I hope this demonstrates that despite current challenges, the government has a clear investment plan for city regions in England.”

You may also want to watch:

But the announcement has been criticised as disappointing.

Steve Morphew, Norfolk county council’s Labour group leader, said: “We were encouraged by the government to come up with schemes that were going to make a real difference to the future of the city - £32m is loose change.

“It’s yet another let down. Yet more under funding of critical infrastructure we need in the county. Everyone who accepts that is just accepting selling us short.”

While Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis added: “Any amount of money from the government has to be welcomed but the East of England has historically been underfunded and £32m isn’t going to correct that.”

READ MORE: Bid for millions to make huge changes to city transport to be lodged

But Norwich North MP Ms Smith said: “I pressed the buses minister to get the right share out of this fund, and I think this is a reasonable way forward”

She added: “This is good news because it allows us to have investment in our buses which will clean up our air and help people get about.”

While Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways added: “We’ve been working with the DfT to agree funding to make sure we can start carrying out these works at the earliest opportunity.

“Chloe’s support is very much appreciated and we’ll continue to have conversations with central government colleagues to discuss how Norwich’s share of the Transforming Cities Fund could be used to best effect.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Ryburgh. Photo: OPEN Norwich

Months or weeks? How long will lockdown last and what will extension mean for you?

The government is to decision whether to extend or ease UK coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Getty

Plans for new McDonald’s with drive-through approved

An artist's impression of how the new McDonald's off Holt Road, Cromer could look. Image: Planning documents

Norfolk hospitals confirm seven new deaths of coronavirus patients

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals though there are no new fatalities to report at the Queen Elizabeth hospital. Picture: Archant

Man found dead in street

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a man was found collapsed in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Plans for new McDonald’s with drive-through approved

An artist's impression of how the new McDonald's off Holt Road, Cromer could look. Image: Planning documents

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospitals confirm seven new deaths of coronavirus patients

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals though there are no new fatalities to report at the Queen Elizabeth hospital. Picture: Archant

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Ryburgh. Photo: OPEN Norwich

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Middle manager in county lines drug operation is jailed

Wayne Mann. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Care home CEO calls for more support as eight residents die from coronavirus

Daya Thayan, the CEO of Kingsley Healthcare, has called for more support from the government as the group announce eight residents at two Norfolk care homes have died from coronavirus. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare
Drive 24