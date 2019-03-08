Takeaway given one-star hygiene rating - one year after manager taken to court over breaches

An investigation is ongoing after a takeaway was told to urgently improve its food hygiene - 18 months after its manager appeared in court over similar breaches.

Norwich City Council food hygiene inspectors visited Mega Munch and Sea World Fish Bar, on Magdalen Road, on August 29 this year, giving it a one-star rating and ordering it to improve.

Inspectors said raw foods, including chicken and lamb, were being stored near ready-to-eat products, including prepared cabbage and Halloumi cheese.

Its manager Erkan Gulbahce said they had made improvements and hoped for a better rating at a reinspection.

In May 2018, Mr Gulbahce admitted eight breaches of food safety and hygiene regulations, one health and safety breach, failing to prevent smoking in the building and obstructing Norwich City Council's inspector in relation to Mega Munch.

The court appearance followed an inspection in November 2017, but a subsequent inspection saw it improve to a three-star rating.

The city council has confirmed an investigation is now ongoing after the latest inspection, in which inspectors said "no soap or hygienic hand towel" was seen in the hand basin in the toilet, and that "evidence of smoking was noted in the freezer room".

They warned that "if evidence is found of smoking again it may lead to the service of a final penalty notice".

Several items were found to be dirty, and inspectors saw "large numbers of flies".

They also said it seemed the restaurant was "falsifying the records" in its Safer Food Better Business pack, with the last "convincing" entry made in March.

An inspector did say they were pleased to see the restaurant was limiting "bacterial growth and/or survival" by having food temperature checks in place at "points critical to food safety".

Mr Gulbahce said: "We have done most of the things and we are almost ready for a new inspection. Hopefully soon we will have more stars."

A city council spokesperson said: "There is an ongoing investigation following the latest food hygiene and we are working closely with the business to ensure major improvements are made."

At the 2018 hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court, Mr Gulbahce was told to pay £3,600.