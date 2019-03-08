Search

Advanced search

Takeaway given one-star hygiene rating - one year after manager taken to court over breaches

PUBLISHED: 14:34 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 02 October 2019

Mega Munch, on Magdalen Road. Pic: Archant.

Mega Munch, on Magdalen Road. Pic: Archant.

Archant

An investigation is ongoing after a takeaway was told to urgently improve its food hygiene - 18 months after its manager appeared in court over similar breaches.

Norwich City Council food hygiene inspectors visited Mega Munch and Sea World Fish Bar, on Magdalen Road, on August 29 this year, giving it a one-star rating and ordering it to improve.

Inspectors said raw foods, including chicken and lamb, were being stored near ready-to-eat products, including prepared cabbage and Halloumi cheese.

Its manager Erkan Gulbahce said they had made improvements and hoped for a better rating at a reinspection.

In May 2018, Mr Gulbahce admitted eight breaches of food safety and hygiene regulations, one health and safety breach, failing to prevent smoking in the building and obstructing Norwich City Council's inspector in relation to Mega Munch.

The court appearance followed an inspection in November 2017, but a subsequent inspection saw it improve to a three-star rating.

MORE: Manager of Norwich takeaway must pay £3,600 after food hygiene and safety breaches

You may also want to watch:

The city council has confirmed an investigation is now ongoing after the latest inspection, in which inspectors said "no soap or hygienic hand towel" was seen in the hand basin in the toilet, and that "evidence of smoking was noted in the freezer room".

They warned that "if evidence is found of smoking again it may lead to the service of a final penalty notice".

Several items were found to be dirty, and inspectors saw "large numbers of flies".

They also said it seemed the restaurant was "falsifying the records" in its Safer Food Better Business pack, with the last "convincing" entry made in March.

An inspector did say they were pleased to see the restaurant was limiting "bacterial growth and/or survival" by having food temperature checks in place at "points critical to food safety".

Mr Gulbahce said: "We have done most of the things and we are almost ready for a new inspection. Hopefully soon we will have more stars."

A city council spokesperson said: "There is an ongoing investigation following the latest food hygiene and we are working closely with the business to ensure major improvements are made."

At the 2018 hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court, Mr Gulbahce was told to pay £3,600.

Most Read

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

WATCH: Lorry driver braves the waves as high tide batters seafront

A lorry driver faced a dangerous journey as waves crashed over Cromer's sea wall, onto the esplanade. Picture: From video by Keith Jones

WATCH: Mobility scooter pair battle it out on seafront

Two men on mobility scooters engaged in a good-natured bumper battle on the seafront in Walcott, Norfolk. Picture: From video by Megan Adams

Man suffers serious head injuries after fall from balcony in Norwich

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Takeaway given one-star hygiene rating - one year after manager taken to court over breaches

Mega Munch, on Magdalen Road. Pic: Archant.

WATCH: Lorry driver braves the waves as high tide batters seafront

A lorry driver faced a dangerous journey as waves crashed over Cromer's sea wall, onto the esplanade. Picture: From video by Keith Jones

A paranormal investigation is coming to Norwich’s hidden street

The underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

How Instagram helped teen poet bag international book deal

Maya Elphic, 17, will have her first solo anthology published in November 2019. Photo: Bethany Wales
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists