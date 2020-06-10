Search

Advanced search

Traffic could be banned from some city streets when shops reopen

PUBLISHED: 12:06 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 10 June 2020

St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A number of city centre roads could be shut, pavements widened and pedestrian streets made one way when Norwich shops reopen next week.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor.Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor.

The government has confirmed that non-essential shops can reopen from Monday, June 15, having been shut since coronavirus lockdown restrictions were introduced in March.

And Norwich City Council leader Alan Waters has revealed how City Hall is keen to get a number of roads closed to traffic to try to help people keep to the two-metre social distancing rules.

At a virtual meeting of the council’s scrutiny committee, Mr Waters said City Hall had approached the county council, now responsible for the highways in the city, with a plan, including for social distancing signs.

And he said: “We clearly want to widen pavements to enable people to move around and where there are narrow pavements in The Lanes and Bridewell Alley, we have been looking at one-way systems.”

He said the council was keen to shut some roads to traffic, including Magdalen Street, St Benedicts Street , Exchange Street and Upper St Giles.

He said the council would also have a licensing role with businesses wanting to extend beyond their usual properties, such as outside tables and chairs.

He said: “It’s a rather concertinaed timetable, given by the end of July, all of the city centre will be open, so these things need to be in place very quickly.”

The committee, which considered a recovery plan for how Norwich will move on from the coronavirus restrictions, also heard the authority is facing a £7m budget gap, partly due to the cost of dealing with the virus.

Mr Waters said he would be keeping pressure on the government to reimburse the council for the money spent.

He said Norwich had the third lowest coronavirus death rates in the country and praised people for sticking to the restrictions.

He said: “If that funding is not provided, that would be punishment for the citizens of this city.”

Chief executive Stephen Evans said the £7m was a “significant” figure and, while the council has reserves, there is likely to be pressure for years to come.

He said, as far as possible, “visible cuts to front line services” would be avoided, as would compulsory redundancies of staff.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Investigation after former Anglia TV presenter was sent email threat linked to House of Commons IP address

Dan O'Hagan. Pic: Archant.

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Anger over ‘senseless acts’ after public toilets are vandalised

Two sets of public toilets in north Norfolk have been vandalised. Images: Google StreetView/Getty

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Water supply restored to homes across Norwich after pump failure

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Investigation after former Anglia TV presenter was sent email threat linked to House of Commons IP address

Dan O'Hagan. Pic: Archant.

‘He was more than obsessed with Carrow Road’ - Tributes to well-loved Canaries fan

Carl Watson, who was born and grew up around Norwich, was a life-long Canaries fan. PIcture: Katie Watson

Police smash £400,000 cannabis factory after public report ‘stench’

Police found £400,000 of cannabis plants at a property on Middleton Crescent, Costessey Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24