Clive Lewis' five priorities in Labour leadership bid

Clive Lewis at the December 2019 general election count.

Norwich MP Clive Lewis has set out his Labour party leadership bid priorities on a new website dedicated to his campaign.

Mr Lewis has launched his Clive for Leader website, on which he explains why he has decided to run, lists his priorities as a potential leader and encourages supporters to ask their MP to nominate him for leader.

To get on the ballot paper for the contest, Mr Lewis, MP for Norwich South, needs nominations from at least 21 Labour MPs.

He lists five priorities for his campaign, which are:

- Real democracy in our country - including introducing proportional representation and reforming the House of Lords

- Real democracy in our party - building allies outside Labour and distributing autonomy to our regions

- Green New Deal to tackle the climate emergency - becoming world leaders in green technology, creating manufacturing jobs and investing in regional infrastructure

- Modern economic framework that lifts all in our society - prioritising investment in public services such as schools and hospitals, bolstering the trade union movement and supporting the growth of small and medium-sized businesses, while tackling tax-dodging corporations

- Championing diversity and progressive values - an inclusive and tolerant vision for the country which celebrates diversity, and championing the benefits of internationalism

On the website, Mr Lewis said that after leader Jeremy Corbyn took on the role, the party fought two elections on "an electoral system that massively favours the Conservatives and their voter base of propertied pensioners".

He said "indecisiveness and triangulation" on Brexit cost the party, and that "while making a clear break with the New Labour era in terms of policy and personnel, the party was never able to communicate this fact to voters in our heartlands".

"But to go forward from this point, we must tell the truth not just about what went wrong, but also about what kind of society we believe in," he said. "In 2019, we offered some of the right abstractions about promoting equality and opposing austerity. But we never painted a rich and textured picture of actual life in the society that we proposed to build. Instead we offered a shopping-list of rather disconnected policies."

So far six MPs have joined the contest to replace Mr Corbyn - Mr Lewis is joined by Sir Keir Starmer, Emily Thornberry, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips and Rebecca Long-Bailey.