Clive Lewis joins MPs in disruptive protest against parliamentary suspension

PUBLISHED: 07:43 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:44 10 September 2019

Labour and Green MPs including Norwich's Clive Lewis took part in a protest against the prorogation of parliament in the House of Commons. Picture: Clive Lewis

Submitted

Clive Lewis joined the ranks of MPs protesting the suspension of parliament in raucous scenes at the House of Commons.

The Norwich South MP joined Labour and Green MPs in the protest on Monday night in an apparent attempt to stop parliament being officially suspended, or prorogued.

The protesting MPs issued cries of "shame" as Conservative colleagues left the chamber and held placards reading "silenced" - including one placed in Speaker John Bercow's chair.

In a tweet about the protest, bearing the hashtags #DefendDemocracy and #OurParliamentSilenced, Mr Lewis said the "symbolic opposition" was based on a 1629 event "where MPs pinned the Speaker to his seat" in an attempt to prevent the prorogation of parliament.

It came after the government lost a second vote on a general election, initiated by prime minister Boris Johnson, following a defeat on the issue last week.

Norfolk MPs Mr Lewis, Chloe Smith, Keith Simpson and Norman Lamb were among dozens of MPs from whom no vote was recorded in Monday's ballot.

Meanwhile Richard Bacon, Sir Henry Bellingham, Brandon Lewis and Liz Truss were among 293 MPs who voted for the motion for an election - far short of the number Mr Johnson needed to support it.

Parliament was prorogued at around 2am on Tuesday following the vote and will reopen on October 14.

