Norwich South MP calls for general election as prime minister resigns

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has warned politics is becoming a "dark and dangerous place" as he called for a general election following Theresa May's resignation.

After Mrs May's voice broke and she was visibly upset during Friday's announcement, where she revealed she would step down on June 7, Mr Lewis said: "It's hard to see anyone cry and be upset because at the end of the day Theresa May is a human being, despite anything I think about her politics.

"The reason I'm saying this - and I've not commented on milkshakes or anything - is politics is heading to a really dark and dangerous place.

"Seeing her cry reminds all of us she is a human being. While I might disagree with her politics I wish her the very best."

But politically Mr Lewis said it was time for a general election.

He said: "She's been the maker of her own downfall. She was dealt a bad hand by her predecessors, it was an awful hand she was dealt but it was not a disastrous hand.

"She had the opportunity but she scuppered it with her red lines and the speech she made shortly after becoming leader, she drove that wedge. And in trying to appease the rabid Brexiteers in her own party she made her own downfall."

He said: "In terms of what happens next I think there is a strong argument for a general election. Do I relish the prospect of one? No, but it's not what is in my best interests as the MP for Norwich South. And I don't think it's in the best interests of the country that a handful of people should choose who the next prime minister of this country is.

"This is the third Tory prime minister is four years and we've only got to vote for one of them."