Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'It would be lovely' - Descendant of Royal Hotel's famed architect welcomes plan to revive it

PUBLISHED: 16:24 08 May 2019

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The proposed renaissance of a historic city hotel has been welcomed by a descendant of its famed architect.

Shirley Place, the great grand-daughter of Royal Hotel architect Edward Boardman. Picture: Bill SmithShirley Place, the great grand-daughter of Royal Hotel architect Edward Boardman. Picture: Bill Smith

It emerged this week that investment company Turnit Capital has lodged a bid to bring the Royal Hotel on Bank Plain back into use - 42 years after it closed down.

The grand building was designed by Edward Boardman and first opened to the public in 1897. However, in January 1977 a decline in trade - largely attributed to its lack of parking facilities - saw it closed down.

After four decades though, it could now once again become a place for visitors to the city to stay, with Accor Hotels lined up to run it - to the delight of Shirley Place, the great grand-daughter of Mr Boardman himself.

Mrs Place, who lives in Hoveton, said: "It is lovely to think it could be a hotel again - I'm sure it will take a lot of work to do and the architects will have a real challenge but will be worthwhile.

You may also want to watch:

"I do slightly worry that it isn't the best place for a hotel though, given the car parking situation though."

The bid would see an extension built on the upper floors of the building to form a rooftop restaurant and bar, with 127 rooms set to be included.

Mrs Place added: "My great grandfather did not design the building to have en-suite plumbing, for example, so it will be quite the task.

"I must admit, I haven't visited the hotel as much as other buildings my family designed, however I do fondly remember going for the odd lunch there and it looking very grand inside.

"I am fascinated to see what it will look like again if it does come back into use though and would be delighted to visit it."

The bid has already been welcomed by members of the Norwich Society, who hailed the importance of Boardman architecture to the history of Norfolk.

Vanessa Trevelyan, a spokesman for the Norwich Society, said: "Boardman's buildings really define Victorian Norfolk and the Royal Hotel is one of the most impressive of his works. It would be lovely to see it back in use."

Most Read

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Key road into Norfolk town closed

Leys Lane in Attleborough will be closed for two days. Photo: Google

Timm Klose closes in on new Norwich City deal

Timm Klose looks set to extend his stay at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

WATCH: The PinkUn Norwich City Show #178 – That were CHAMPION

The PinkUn Show signs off for the 2018-19 EFL Championship season in tribute to the champions - with a little look at Norwich City's Premier League plans to boot.

Harry and Meghan announce royal baby name

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who they have called Archie. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Award-winning Norfolk bakery looking to expand

Norfolk baker Ed Clark, centre, picking up his award last year. Picture: Henry Kenyon

Taverham man who was once evicted over drugs nuisance has been jailed

Oscar Hambrook outside Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists