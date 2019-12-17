Roads will be closed during £220,000 work on new pedestrian crossings

The junction of Mile Cross Road, Heigham Street, and Nelson Street, where new crossings will be put in. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A £220,000 scheme to put in long-demanded new pedestrian crossings will start next month, but it will mean part of a Norwich road will need to be shut.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Simon Parkin Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Simon Parkin

Work to put in two signalled pedestrian crossings and refuge islands in Heigham Street and on Mile Cross Road will start on Monday, January 6.

It means the western section of Heigham Street, which turns into Waterworks Road, will be shut for the duration of the work - due to carry on until Monday, March 16.

Nelson Street will also be closed at the junction with Heigham Street, while parking will be suspended in those streets.

And there will be two-way traffic signals in use on the Heigham Street/Mile Cross Road junction.

Norfolk County Council says the closure and lights will enable the work to be done safely and more quickly.

Temporary crossings and walkways will be provided to help pedestrians and cyclists cross the road and get around the site.

The council says access to businesses and homes will be maintained throughout, but diversion routes may be required in some cases.

There will also be one weekend where the whole of the Heigham Street/Mile Cross junction will have to be shut.

That is currently scheduled for the weekend of March 14 and 15, subject to the weather on those dates.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure and chair of the Transforming Cities joint committee, said: "I'm delighted we're able to deliver these much needed safety improvements for the local community.

"We appreciate this will cause some disruption and thank everyone for their patience while work is carried out.

"The partial road closure will allow us to complete work as quickly and safely as possible and should temporarily help traffic flow whilst the junction is not under signal control."

Hundreds of people had signed a petition calling for better pedestrian crossings in the area.

The petition was set up by mum Lisa Stannard, from Heigham Street, who had said the junction was an accident waiting to happen.

Next year will also see a new crossing installed at the junction of Dereham Road, Hotblack Road and Bowthorpe Road.