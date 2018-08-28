Nearly 20 mile diversion as road closes for resurfacing

Norwich Road's junction with Thetford Road in Watton which is to close for six days. Picture: Google Archant

One of the busiest roads in a Norfolk town is to shut for nearly a week for resurfacing.

Norwich Road in Watton will be shut between 7am and 7pm on Monday, February 17 and between 9am and 4pm from Tuesday, February 18 to Saturday, February 22.

The road will be shut between the junction with the A1075 Thetford Road and just beyond Norwich Road’s junction with Linmore Crescent.

Drivers will be diverted via the B1077 and Caston before rejoining the A1075 at Griston in an 18 mile diversion.

The full alternative route is via the B1108 Norwich Road, B1077 Caston Road/Carbrook Road, the C546 Attleborough Road/The Street/Griston Road, Thompson Road, and the A1075 Thetford Road.

A spokesman for County Hall said: “Norfolk County Council proposes to make a Temporary Traffic Order affecting the B1108 Norwich Road from its junction with A1075 Thetford Road/Cadman Way to a point 20 metres east of its junction with Linmore Crescent in the town of Watton because of carriageway resurfacing works.”