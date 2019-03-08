Bad weather means closure of major Norwich road is postponed

Work which would have made part of a busy Norwich road safer for cyclists has had to be postponed, because of the high winds and rain forecast for the weekend.

A section of Earlham Road was due to close at 9am today (Friday, November 1), with work scheduled to continue until Monday (November 4).

Earlham Road was due to be fully shut at the Heigham Road/West Pottergate/Mill Hill Road junction, while a raised table pedestrian and a cycle crossing is created.

Side roads at the junction were also due to remain closed and First and Konectbus services would have been affected.

However, due to the forecast high winds and rain, which saw the Met Office issue a weather warning for Norfolk, the work has been put on hold for now, so buses will run as normal.

Dates when the work on the Transport for Norwich scheme will be done will be announced in due course.

The goal is to make the Heigham Road junction with Earlham Road easier for cyclists to navigate by removing the central filter lanes.

The latest work is funded by £1.04m from the Department for Transport Cycle City Ambition Grant, along with £560,000 from local developer contributions.

Earlham Road has seen major changes in recent months, aiming to improve the green pedalway, connecting Bowthorpe to Broadland Business Park.

Twenty mile per hour limits are being introduced in part of Earlham Road and more than a dozen roads leading off it.

Work has also been done recently to make two roundabouts safer. Earlham Fiveways roundabout was improved over the summer, while recent months have seen changes being made to the roundabout near Bowthorpe cemetery, where Earlham Road meets the ring road.

The work in the area is being done after Norfolk County Council carried out a study of the area, looking into accident records and the quality of cycling facilities.

The section of Earlham Road, between its junction with Heigham Road and the outer ring road roundabout was identified as being in the most need of improvement.

On Monday, Norfolk County Council's cabinet is expected to agree a bid for millions more from the government to make further improvements to transport.