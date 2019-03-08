Search

Advanced search

Bad weather means closure of major Norwich road is postponed

PUBLISHED: 14:19 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 01 November 2019

Earlham Road at the junction with Heigham Road. Photo: Google

Earlham Road at the junction with Heigham Road. Photo: Google

Archant

Work which would have made part of a busy Norwich road safer for cyclists has had to be postponed, because of the high winds and rain forecast for the weekend.

A section of Earlham Road was due to close at 9am today (Friday, November 1), with work scheduled to continue until Monday (November 4).

Earlham Road was due to be fully shut at the Heigham Road/West Pottergate/Mill Hill Road junction, while a raised table pedestrian and a cycle crossing is created.

Side roads at the junction were also due to remain closed and First and Konectbus services would have been affected.

However, due to the forecast high winds and rain, which saw the Met Office issue a weather warning for Norfolk, the work has been put on hold for now, so buses will run as normal.

Dates when the work on the Transport for Norwich scheme will be done will be announced in due course.

You may also want to watch:

The goal is to make the Heigham Road junction with Earlham Road easier for cyclists to navigate by removing the central filter lanes.

The latest work is funded by £1.04m from the Department for Transport Cycle City Ambition Grant, along with £560,000 from local developer contributions.

Earlham Road has seen major changes in recent months, aiming to improve the green pedalway, connecting Bowthorpe to Broadland Business Park.

Twenty mile per hour limits are being introduced in part of Earlham Road and more than a dozen roads leading off it.

Work has also been done recently to make two roundabouts safer. Earlham Fiveways roundabout was improved over the summer, while recent months have seen changes being made to the roundabout near Bowthorpe cemetery, where Earlham Road meets the ring road.

The work in the area is being done after Norfolk County Council carried out a study of the area, looking into accident records and the quality of cycling facilities.

The section of Earlham Road, between its junction with Heigham Road and the outer ring road roundabout was identified as being in the most need of improvement.

On Monday, Norfolk County Council's cabinet is expected to agree a bid for millions more from the government to make further improvements to transport.

Most Read

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman who died in A143 crash is named

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Whistleblowing on special needs teacher ruined my career but I have no regrets’

Emma Simmonds, former teaching assistant at St Michael's Church of England Academy in King's Lynn. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Westlife to perform at Carrow Road in 2020

Westlife play Carrow Road in Norwich next June. Picture: Rhodes Media

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fireworks event to go ahead despite weather warnings

The Fawkes in the Walks fireworks light up the night sky over the Red Mount Chapel in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Grandmother found with ‘warehouse’ of stolen goods fighting to keep ‘sentimental’ items

Christine Carriage

Woman who died in A143 crash is named

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man taken to hospital after hit-and-run

Millennium Way in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Teenage rapist appeals against length of sentence

Jason Bailey, whose appeal against his eight year sentence for rape has been dismissed. PHOTO: Suffolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists