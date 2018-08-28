Drivers to face diversion again in Norwich as road shuts to install delayed gate

Drivers will face diversions again as one lane of a city centre road closes to install a new gate, which was due to be completed in January.

From Monday, February 11, one week of work will begin to install a new gate and fencing and to remove overgrown shrubs and tree stumps at the entrance to the Marriott’s Way cycle route, by the Barn Road/St Crispins Road roundabout in Norwich.

The southbound lane on Barker Street will be closed from its junction with Wingate Way along to the Barn Road/Crispins Road roundabout on the Monday.

Between February 12 and 15, one land of the southbound approach to Barn Road roundabout will be closed.

In January, three weeks of work took place in the area to surface routes over the grassed area at the entrance to Marriott’s Way, with the southbound lane closed during that time.

Norfolk County Council said it was hoped the new gate and fence would be installed then, but a delay in the manufacturing of the gate and fence meant it was not possible.

The £50,000 scheme will be funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, and is part of the £455,000 awarded to the Marriott’s Way Heritage Trail project in December 2016.

The temporary diversion route will be via Wingate Way, Heigham Street and Barn Road.

