Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Drivers to face diversion again in Norwich as road shuts to install delayed gate

PUBLISHED: 12:35 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 05 February 2019

Marriott's Way. Pic: Archant Library.

Marriott's Way. Pic: Archant Library.

Archant

Drivers will face diversions again as one lane of a city centre road closes to install a new gate, which was due to be completed in January.

From Monday, February 11, one week of work will begin to install a new gate and fencing and to remove overgrown shrubs and tree stumps at the entrance to the Marriott’s Way cycle route, by the Barn Road/St Crispins Road roundabout in Norwich.

The southbound lane on Barker Street will be closed from its junction with Wingate Way along to the Barn Road/Crispins Road roundabout on the Monday.

Between February 12 and 15, one land of the southbound approach to Barn Road roundabout will be closed.

In January, three weeks of work took place in the area to surface routes over the grassed area at the entrance to Marriott’s Way, with the southbound lane closed during that time.

Norfolk County Council said it was hoped the new gate and fence would be installed then, but a delay in the manufacturing of the gate and fence meant it was not possible.

The £50,000 scheme will be funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, and is part of the £455,000 awarded to the Marriott’s Way Heritage Trail project in December 2016.

The temporary diversion route will be via Wingate Way, Heigham Street and Barn Road.

Check our live traffic map before you travel.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk academy tells student hair is too short - after telling him to get it cut

Jonathan Soares, 16, has been in isolation at GY Charter Academy because of his haircut. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Rifles, handgun and drugs seized as police chase and catch driver who tried to run away

Police seized these drugs as part of Operation Moonshot. Pic: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Former footballer Robbie Savage not keen on seeing Norwich City promoted

Ex footballer Robbie Savage. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extrdordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tiger Tina Land

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extrdordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tiger Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former footballer Robbie Savage not keen on seeing Norwich City promoted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Men need more weight loss support says slimming leader

Diabetic Phil Ellery, said he is much happier after taking the plunge and losing weight. PHOTO; Long Stratton Slimming World

‘Wonderful’ hero dog who warns when owner suffers asthma attacks to be saved after community response

Miss Bartlett said: “Olli has been a constant companion whenever I am unwell which is often as I suffer from a chronic life limiting progressive disease. Picture: Contributed by Claire Bartlett

Drivers to face diversion again in Norwich as road shuts to install delayed gate

Marriott's Way. Pic: Archant Library.

King’s Lynn Mart returns

A spectacular view of the Mart in King's Lynn at dusk. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists