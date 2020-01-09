Search

Dates for months of work and closures on Norwich's ring road revealed

PUBLISHED: 16:17 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 09 January 2020

Rush hour traffic on Colman Road - the A140 ring road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dates have been announced for months of work on Norwich's ring road and nearby streets, as part of a £650,000 scheme to cut congestion.

Work, in the Colman Road area, which will see overnight closures of the ring road, some of the streets running off it shut and speed limits temporarily cut, will start on Monday, January 27.

The work, including changes to traffic light timings, alterations to crossings, new pedestrian refuges and parking restrictions introduced, will continue until Friday, April 17.

Throughout the work, one lane of South Park Avenue will be closed between its junctions with Colman Road and Caroline Court.

Right turns will be banned from Colman Road into South Park Avenue. Highland Road, Muriel Road and Mornington Road will be closed at their junctions with Colman Road to allow kerbing works and areas for storage.

Waldeck Road will be closed at its junction with Mile End Road and the one-way restriction suspended for work on the pedestrian crossing.

From Monday, January 27 until Friday, March 6, right turns will be banned from both sides of Unthank Road on to Colman Road/Mile End Road.

Right turns from Colman Road/Mile End Road into Unthank Road will be banned in both directions.

On Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23, the north side of Unthank Road will be closed from Colman Road to the entrance of The Colman Hospital, while the south side of Unthank Road will be closed for 120m from Colman Road.

There will also be periods where roads shut between 7pm and 6am. Colman Road/Mile End Road, will have overnight closures each night from Monday, February 24 until Friday, March 6, between Newmarket Road and North Park Avenue.

Each night from Monday, March 30 until Friday, April 10, South Park Avenue will be shut, along with Colman Road, from its junctions with Unthank Road and North Park Avenue.

Diversions will be in place and there will be speed limit cuts to 20mph.

A Norfolk County Council spokeswoman said: "These changes are designed to help cut congestion on this very busy section of the ring road, particularly at peak times.

"We are grateful for people's patience while this improvement work is under way."

