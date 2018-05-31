Search

Museum's hunt for new home rumbles on as church move falls through

PUBLISHED: 12:29 23 January 2020

John Jarrold Printing Museum in Norwich Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

The hunt for a new home for a museum celebrating the city's rich history in the print industry is back on, after plans to relocate it to a medieval church fell through.

St Peter Parmentergate, King Street, Norwich, which will not be the new home of the John Jarrold Printing Museum. Photo: Andy DarnellSt Peter Parmentergate, King Street, Norwich, which will not be the new home of the John Jarrold Printing Museum. Photo: Andy Darnell

The John Jarrold Printing Museum was left to search for a new home after its current site on Whitefriars was sold as part of a housing redevelopment of the Barrack Street area.

This search was thought to have come to an end in October, after a planning application was lodged to relocate the working elements of the museum to St Peter Parmentergate in King Street.

However, after further investigations into how viable the location would be were carried out, the proposal was abandoned and the hunt for a new home relaunched.

Pete Joyner, a spokesman for Jarrold, said: "My understanding is that there were concerns over whether the floor in the church would be strong enough to hold the machinery displayed at the music.

"The trustees [of the museum] did not think on closer inspection that it would be the right location so are now continuing to look for an alternative."

Mr Joyner said the trustees were looking at a number of options for the museum, with hopes that the working elements can continue to be displayed for years to come.

The museum was founded in 1982 and allows visitors to learn about the history of the printing industry in Norfolk and see machinery in use.

Last year, Hill Developments, the developers behind the regeneration, promised to include space for parts of the museum's collection in the redevelopment - a proposal Mr Joyner said is still on the table.

However, this would not provide sufficient space for the working elements of the museum - the machinery it operates - sparking the hunt for a new location.

The museum is currently housed in an annex of St James' Mill. However, this is due to be demolished as part of plans to regenerate part of the city - which will include more than 200 homes and office space.

It was founded by Peter Jarrold in 1982, in the memory of his father John.

