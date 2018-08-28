Fears £650k traffic shake-up for outer ring road could make matters worse

Rush hour traffic in Colman Road. A new scheme aims to stop the congestion. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2016

Fears have been raised that a £650,000 bid to combat congestions on Norwich’s outer ring road could actually make the problem worse.

Colman Road - Mile End Road Appendix 1-1 Click here to download

As city and county councillors discussed a traffic-busting scheme for the ring road between South Park Avenue and the A11 Newmarket Road, two aspects proved contentious - changes to the timing of traffic lights and parking bays along Colman Road.

Judith Lubbock, Liberal Democrat city councillor for Eaton, said she feared new traffic light synchronisation at South Park Avenue could counteract the scheme’s purpose.

She said: “I think proposing changes to the timings of lights before we know the impact of changes to separate lights at Leopald Road and Christchurch Road would be a piecemeal way of doing things.

“We are almost boxing ourselves in and this would have a serious impact on the flow of traffic.”

Mrs Lubbock was also critical of the inclusion in the scheme of parking bays outside of the Colman Road school and the hospital.

She added: “Nowhere else on the ring road is there parking bays, so including them is a retrograde step.”

Ian Stutely, one of Norwich City Council’s representatives on the joint city and county committee, also had concerns around parking bays.

He said: “I know this particular junction very well and I am slightly concerned that people trying to parallel park would just add to tailbacks.”

Mr Stutely also asked whether the scheme would have any implications on the crossing patrol serving Colman Road Infant School, but Transport for Norwich’s Jeremy Wiggin said he did not know.

If the scheme goes ahead, it would also see new pedestrian islands near Highland Road and Unthank Road the existing crossings near Mornington Road and Waldeck Road replaced with a staggered crossing.

New double yellow lines would also be put in place in Colman Road and Unthank Road.

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council’s vice-chairman of the highways committee, said he welcomed the proposals and that he hoped they would provide “an acceptable compromise” for those that had opposed previous designs.

A consultation into the scheme will be launched in the new year.