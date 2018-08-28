Norwich North MP Chloe Smith announces she is pregnant

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith is expecting her second child.

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has announced she is expecting her second child.

The Conservative MP, 36, and her husband Sandy, 40, are looking forward to the baby arriving in May next year.

The pair already have a son, Alastair, aged two.

Ms Smith, who has represented Norwich North for 10 years, said: “We’re really excited and delighted.

“Alastair will love having a little brother or sister to play with. It’ll be hard work but a source of joy.”

As with their first child, the pair hope to take six months each of shared parental leave.

She said she will make arrangements for her constituency work to be fully covered.

During her parental leave after Alastair’s birth, Broadland MP Keith Simpson supported her staff with casework.

She interrupted her maternity leave to vote in favour of the bill to withdraw from the EU and made Parliamentary history by taking her baby into the House of Commons chamber during the key votes.