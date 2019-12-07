Tory candidate's face superimposed over child and teacher in bizarre election GIF

A Conservative candidate has sparked bemusement on social media with an election GIF which has her face superimposed over a child and teacher.

Chloe Smith's face superimposed over a teacher and child in an election GIF posted on her Twitter page. Picture: Chloe Smith Chloe Smith's face superimposed over a teacher and child in an election GIF posted on her Twitter page. Picture: Chloe Smith

On Twitter, Norwich North Conservative candidate Chloe Smith posted a GIF on Friday encouraging people to vote for her on December 12.

In the GIF, a series of pictures flash on the screen in quick succession, showing Ms Smith posing for pictures with headings such as 'jobs', 'NHS', 'education' and 'transport' spread across the montage.

But eagle-eyed Twitter users spotted something unusual about the 'education' slide, showing Ms Smith with what looks to be a schoolchild and teacher.

But on closer inspection, Ms Smith's face has been superimposed on the child and teacher, which are partially hidden under the education heading.

Ms Smith has held the Norwich North seat since 2009 but her majority whittled down from nearly 4,500 to just 507 votes in the last election.

She is up against Labour candidate Karen Davis, Liberal Democrat's Dave Thomas, UKIP's David Moreland and Adrian Holmes from the Green Party.