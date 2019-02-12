Search

Revealed: Norwich’s noisiest streets with the most complaints in 2018

PUBLISHED: 16:40 01 March 2019

Ashbourne Tower an 11-storey block of flats in Heartsease had 83 noise complaints in 2018. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Ashbourne Tower an 11-storey block of flats in Heartsease had 83 noise complaints in 2018. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Archant

Loud music, dogs barking, shouting and alarms were among the causes for hundreds of noise complaints made in Norwich over the past year.

A Freedom Of Information Act request today reveals the noisiest streets in the city.

In 2018 Norwich City Council received 757 complaints from the public - an average of two per day.

The number of noise complaints has fallen since the 1,678 that City Hall received between April 2015 and March 2017.

MORE: Revealed: The top 10 streets in Norwich for complaints about noise

Most of the incidents were about loud music, animals, parties, alarms and antisocial behaviour.

NR3 was found to be the noisiest postcode in Norwich with 223 complaints.

Ashbourne Tower, the 11-storey block of flats in Heartsease, was at the top of the list with 83 complaints alone.

Susan Bailey, 74, who has lived in the area for 52 years, said: “I often hear shouting and rowing from tenants at around two or three in the morning. I have been woken up from the noise that people make.

“Heartsease used to be such a lovely place to live, now there is a lot of work that needs to be done to sort this area out, it is disgusting.”

But Jillian Halliday, who has lived in Heartsease for 53 years, said: “I think the area is the best that it has ever been. I would actually like to see more young people here and more activities for them.”

Some 20 Community Protection Notices were given out with one ending in a fine and another being taken to court.

A spokesperson from Norwich City Council said: “We take noise complaints very seriously and always address issues directly with the person or business responsible for the noise.

“In most cases problems are resolved informally, but where a noise is found to be a statutory nuisance we will take formal action by serving an abatement notice which, if not complied with, can result in prosecution and fine of up to £5,000.”

Norwich City Council changed the way they gather complaints in 2017 by bringing in ‘The Noise App.’

The app allows users to send a noise complaint directly to the council by making a 30-second recording.

For help with noise complaints visit: www.norwich.gov.uk

• Do you have problems with noise in your area? Contact abigail.nicholson@archant.co.uk

