Search

Advanced search

Christmas election looms as Labour say 'let's do it'

PUBLISHED: 12:40 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 29 October 2019

Norwich MPs Chloe Smith and Clive Lewis have welcomed Labour's choice to back a Christmas general election

Norwich MPs Chloe Smith and Clive Lewis have welcomed Labour's choice to back a Christmas general election

PA Wire/PA Images

Norfolk is set to go to the polls after Labour finally agreed to back a pre-Christmas election.

Last night Labour abstained on a vote to dissolve parliament and go to the country on December 12. But now leader Jeremy Corbyn claims he is satisfied a no-deal Brexit is "off the table" and has promised the "most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen".

Labour's Norwich South MP Clive Lewis, who was initially "torn" over whether now was the right time for an election, echoed his leader's enthusiasm saying: "Let's do it."

MORE: Labour candidate who would have taken on Liz Truss suspended after 'social media behaviour' complaint

After the defeat of the government's bill setting out a time table to get a Brexit deal through parliament, Tory Chloe Smith, Norwich North, said: "Norwich Conservatives are ready for an election. We want to get Brexit done and move on to support our NHS, schools and police."

Speaking after a meeting of a shadow cabinet Mr Corbyn said: "We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to January 31 has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking no-deal off the table has now been met."

Boris Johnson will attempt to convince the Commons to vote for a December 12 election at his fourth time of asking this evening using a short bill which sets aside the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act, requiring only a simple majority of MPs.

However the Liberal Democrats and the SNP are reluctant to accept his date - fearing it allows time to bring the Withdrawal Agreement Bill before MPs ahead of the start of the campaign.

They have previously signalled support for a poll on December 9, but could put forward a proposal for an election on December 11 - which the government is likely to accept.

A Number 10 source said: "If there's an amendment to the 11th we could accept."

But Mr Corbyn's move does not mean a December election is certain, with Labour expected to support amendments to the Bill.

Other amendments reflecting their policy, such as votes for 16 and 17-year-olds, are being considered.

You may also want to watch:

The party is understood to back a change to the proposed date which, if such an amendment is selected by the speaker, could be backed by the Liberal Democrats and the SNP.

Most Read

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Ticks which can spread brain illness confirmed to be in Thetford Forest

Thetford Forest. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Villagers fear being ‘cut off’ as only bus service axed

The X6 Konectbus service between Norwich, Attleborough and Thetford is being cut. PHOTO: IAN BURT .

‘It was carnage’ - Dramatic aftermath of river rescue of child

A young child had to be rescued from the water near the Rushcutter's Arms in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Miracle no-one was killed by motorist who bullied drivers off road

Felix Rooney was sentenced to 14 months in prison and banned from driving for 25 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Full details of Norwich Airport summer flight schedule revealed

New flights are starting from Norwich to Antalya, Turkey. Picture: Archant

Woman who said: ‘Not in my back yard’ to new homes builds her own instead

Fran Bradshaw and Paul Lambert, who is an estate agent from Aldreds, selling the houses. Pic: Archant

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

A47 blocked after three-vehicle crash

The A47 Pullover Road where a three-car crash has blocked a carriageway. Photo: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists