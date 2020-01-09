Search

Advanced search

MP to meet train bosses at Greater Anglia to seek performance answers

PUBLISHED: 11:22 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:22 09 January 2020

Chloe Smith, (inset), Conservative MP for Norwich North is to meet Greater Anglia bosses. Photo: Stuart Anderson/Neil Didsbury

Chloe Smith, (inset), Conservative MP for Norwich North is to meet Greater Anglia bosses. Photo: Stuart Anderson/Neil Didsbury

Archant

Norwich MP Chloe Smith will be meeting bosses from Greater Anglia to ask for explanations about recent problems which caused cancellations and delays for frustrated passengers.

The rail operator endured a torrid December, with signalling problems contributing to a string of delays and cancellations.

Conservative MP Ms Smith, who retained her Norwich North seat at last month's general election, will meet Greater Anglia bosses on Friday to discuss the problems, general performance and to seek assurances over the Norwich in 90 campaign which she spearheaded.

Hundreds of trains were cancelled last month as Greater Anglia and Network Rail investigated signalling problems, with particular disruption on services from Norwich to north Norfolk.

The investigation was triggered after a near miss, when one of the new 755 Stadler Greater Anglia trains almost hit two cars at Thorpe End level crossing.

The near tragedy led to trains running at a reduced speed on the Norwich to Sheringham line and weeks of delays, while investigations were carried out.

You may also want to watch:

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch is probing what happened, but it also meant tests had to be carried out whether the new trains were causing an issue.

Greater Anglia said those tests established all trains that use that line, old diesel units and freight trains travelling to North Walsham - had been affected by it, so it was not a problem with the new trains.

But the problems delayed the commissioning of new trains and training of drivers.

Ms Smith will be asking for further about those issues and also the performance of the Norwich in 90 services.

The Norwich in 90 services were launched in May last year, providing the fastest ever link between the city and the capital, but services are frequently late or cancelled.

However, there was better news this week, when the first of the new Inter City trains ran on the line between Norwich and London Liverpool Street.

Ms Smith said: "I'm carrying on my campaign to have a faster, more reliable train service that will help today's passengers and bring tomorrow's jobs to Norwich.

"There have been big wins but there's more to do. This meeting is to get some answers on recent performance and look at what needs to be done next."

Most Read

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Demolition work set to begin to make way for major new hotel

Spitfire Road at its junction with Anson Road. Photo: Google

Man finds 2ft black hair in McDonald’s wrap

A hair was found in a wrap at a McDonald's branch in Tuckswood. Picture: Google/Paul Cruickshank

Lifelong Canaries fan leaves club £100 in his will to buy players a drink

Barrie Greaves, from Aylsham, at a Norwich City Football Club home match with his daughters Dr Sarah Greaves and Jane Warden. Picture: Dr Sarah Greaves

Boss reveals £4m makeover plan for historic hotel

General manager David Graham outside Dunston Hall which will see up to £4m invested to refurbish the rooms and restaurant. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Demolition work set to begin to make way for major new hotel

Spitfire Road at its junction with Anson Road. Photo: Google

‘My heart’s not in it’: Owner puts Norwich cafe up for sale

John Cornwell (inset) has sold the Butterfly Cafe in Norwich. Pictures: John Cornwell

Boss reveals £4m makeover plan for historic hotel

General manager David Graham outside Dunston Hall which will see up to £4m invested to refurbish the rooms and restaurant. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich City transfer rumours: City want Ajax defender

Norwich City have been linked to Ajax defender Sven Botman

MP to meet train bosses at Greater Anglia to seek performance answers

Chloe Smith, (inset), Conservative MP for Norwich North is to meet Greater Anglia bosses. Photo: Stuart Anderson/Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists