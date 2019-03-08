Norwich North MP Chloe Smith starts maternity leave - but will use proxy vote on key issues

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has begun maternity leave, but said her constituents will still be able to get help in her absence.

Conservative Ms Smith is expecting her second child in May and is taking about six month maternity leave. As with their first child in 2016, her husband Sandy will then take a further six months under shared parental leave.

She said: “I'll be taking six months' maternity leave in the way that many working mums do.

“I've made sure that constituents can still get any help needed in my absence on leave, through my constituency office on 01603 414756 or chloe@chloesmith.org.uk

“Thank you very much to everyone who has been in touch with good wishes.”

Her colleague Elizabeth Truss MP will also be able to raise specific urgent matters in Westminster, while Ms Smith said she intends to use proxy voting to ask colleagues to vote on her behalf on “the most important votes”.