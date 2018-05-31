'Reality is way underrated' - Clive Lewis quits Twitter

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has quit Twitter, saying that "reality is way underrated".

The Labour MP told his 95,000 followers that he has decided to leave the social media platform "for an indefinite period".

He said: "Being off it the past few weeks has been a revelation. Reality is way underrated! So I've decided to extend it."

Mr Lewis said his staff will continue to tweet on his behalf and that he might yet make "the odd guest appearance".

He signed off with the hashtag #gameover and a GIF from the science fiction film Aliens, showing Bill Paxton's character William Hudson shouting 'game over man. Game over'.

Last year, researchers from the University of East Anglia investigated the impact of technology free travelling on a small group of participants to see how they coped with disconnecting from mobiles, laptops and tablets.

The researchers, who also took part in the study themselves, examined participants' emotions before they disconnected, during their disconnection, and after they reconnected.

Some 24 people - all millennials except for two - from seven countries travelled to 17 countries and regions.

The findings showed there were initial anxiety, frustration and withdrawal symptoms among many of the travellers, but later growing levels of acceptance, enjoyment, and even liberation.