MP brands £10 million cuts to Norfolk councils ‘devastating’ to local families

PUBLISHED: 19:17 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:17 02 February 2019

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis

PA Wire/PA Images

A Norwich MP has warned that funding cuts of more than £10 million to local governments will have a ‘devastating impact’ on local families.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council.

On Wednesday the government announced their local government finance settlement for next year and revealed a £12 million cut to Norfolk County Council’s share.

The local government finance settlement is the annual allocation of funding to city and county councils to be spent on services such as fixing roads, social care and tackling homelessness.

Norfolk County Council’s Government funding was cut by a total of £204 million since 2010 and its revenue support grant will fall from £39 million to zero in 2020/21.

It added that rising cost pressures on children’s services and adult social services had further increased the council’s budget gap for the next two years to £70 million.

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich

In an effort to fill the gap, the county council proposed a 2.99pc rise in Council tax in 2019, followed by rises of 1.99pc in subsequent years.

But leader of Norfolk County Council, Andrew Proctor, said the council would not be able to fix its ‘major financial pressures’ without consistent help from central government, as opposed to one off grants.

He said: “We can’t solve the problem solely through Council Tax and business rates and one-off money from Government provides some welcome respite but isn’t a credible, sustained solution to these massive, national pressures.”

“Whilst I support the Government’s desire for councils to be more self-sufficient, Secretary of State James Brokenshire is now conscious of the need for multi-year funding – and I think that’s crucial.”

MP for Norwich South Clive Lewis said he believed the government had “slipped through” its settlement on Tuesday, the same day as a major Parliament vote on Brexit, in an attempt to divert attention away from cuts.

The Labour MP said: “From cleaning streets and filling potholes, to social care and homelessness support, a reduction hundreds of millions of pounds of local council funding is having a devastating impact on the lives of people here in our community, and it’s clear that Tory cuts are to blame.”

“These figures are further evidence of this government’s continued neglect of people here in Norwich and Norfolk.”

MP for Norwich North Chloe Smith was approached for comment.

Topic Tags:

