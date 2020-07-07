Search

Advanced search

Video

MP urges chancellor to consider ‘four-day week’ as part of Covid recovery

PUBLISHED: 17:16 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 07 July 2020

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis has urged the government to consider a four-day working week. Photo: ParliamentTV

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis has urged the government to consider a four-day working week. Photo: ParliamentTV

Archant

A Norwich MP has called on the government to look into the idea of a four-day working week to help the country recover from the coronavirus lockdown.

Kemi Badenoch MP, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury and Minister for Equalities. Photo: ParliamentTVKemi Badenoch MP, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury and Minister for Equalities. Photo: ParliamentTV

Clive Lewis, Norwich South MP, is supporting the campaign for fewer working hours, Demand Four Day Week, and quizzed the Treasury minister Kemi Badenoch on the issue in the House of Commons.

Speaking ahead of chancellor Rishi Sunak’s question session in Parliament today (Tuesday, July 7), Mr Lewis said: “My message to my own party and to the Tory party is to be bold. The public are in a place where they’re saying ‘we never saw this coming’.

“The pandemics aren’t going away, the crisis of poverty and mental health issues are still here.

READ MORE: Norwich MP endorses criticism of Long-Bailey sacking as ‘loss to party’

“We need a transformational programme. People who work fewer hours are really much more productive and more energised.”

In the Commons, Mr Lewis asked Mr Sunak “what assessment he has made of the potential merits of including a four-day working week as part of the government’s Covid-19 recovery strategy”.

And the Labour MP added: “The chancellor would have received a letter signed by members across this House, including myself, asking for him to consider introducing a four-day working week as a way of helping the country recover and ensuring we create a better future post-Covid.

“Will the chancellor commit to the treasury exploring a four-day working week as part of it’s economic planning for recovery and would he also meet with me and other members to discuss how we can work together to make shorter working times a reality?”

READ MORE: MP namechecks Joe Biden in bid for cheap rents during coronavirus

But Kemi Badenoch, exchequer secretary to the Treasury, said: “The prime minister recently set out the first steps of the government’s strategy to rebuild and fuel the economic recovery in response to Covid-19.

“The government believes the best way to secure our recovery is to invest across the UK to level up whilst ensuring we create the conditions for private enterprise to flourish.”

And Ms Badenoch added: “The government believes the best way of dealing with these issues is for workers to look at existing options available for flexible working and discussing these directly with their employers rather than this government legislating for the entire UK workforce.”

She said she was “very happy to meet [Mr Lewis] and discuss this topic further if he would like”.

READ MORE: Norwich MP joins calls for schools to teach slavery and colonialism

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk residents warned they may see ‘brown, orange or yellow’ tap water

Anglian Water warned that people may be experiencing discoloured water on Tuesday. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Norwich restaurant to sever ties with Deliveroo over claims of delays and dropped food

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

City road closed after crash involving cyclist and car

Riverside Road in Norwich has been shut by the police. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Things may never be the same again’: Garage owners bemoan MOT holiday

A & D Garage Services, Drayton Road. Pic: A & D Garage Services

MATCHDAY LIVE: Can City lift the mood of the Canary nation with victory against Watford?

City travel to Watford in search of their first goal and points since the Premier League's restart last month. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man in serious condition after stabbing in town

Police have cordoned off the Kingsway Pavilion, off Riversway, King's Lynn, following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris Bishop

Small but perfectly formed: see inside this pretty little cottage for sale in north Norfolk

What it doesn't have in size it has in character - this one-bedroom cottage in Holt is for sale for �265,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Dentists charge patients up to £50 to cover cost of extra PPE

Some dentists are charging their patients an extra fee to cover the cost of PPE needed to protect them from coronavirus. Photo: Getty Images