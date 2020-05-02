Search

Advanced search

MP says not enough being done to bring Norwich couple home

PUBLISHED: 12:29 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:30 02 May 2020

MP Clive Lewis has called for more to be done to bring UK nationals home. PHOTO: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.

MP Clive Lewis has called for more to be done to bring UK nationals home. PHOTO: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.

Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has hit out at the government’s lack off response to helping nationals stuck in foreign countries during the coronavirus lockdown.

MP Clive Lewis has called for more to be done to bring UK nationals home. Picture: Nick ButcherMP Clive Lewis has called for more to be done to bring UK nationals home. Picture: Nick Butcher

Mr Lewis said a couple in his constituency have been stuck in New Zealand unable to fly home due to the high cost of flights, frequent cancellations and refund refusals.

Joshua Houiellebacq and his girlfriend Jennifer Davies have been able to secure a flight home after a month in the country.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the Labour MP said: “Several of my constituents are still trapped in different parts of the world.

“They are running out of money and have been refused a refund from their travel company. They face exorbitant flight prices that they cannot afford and are becoming increasingly desperate.

You may also want to watch:

“Why it has taken so long to put on sufficient charter flights compared to countries such as Germany, which has already managed to get most of their trapped nationals home?”

Nigel Adams, minister of state in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, replied: “One of the problems is that most of the commercial flights back to the UK have been suspended, so flight availability is extremely difficult.

“On cost, I do accept his point about how some airlines have dealt with their customers and not given cash refunds. I do not agree with that. I think it is incredibly bad form for the airlines not to provide timely refunds to their customers.”

Upon hearing the news that the couple had secured a flight home Mr Lewis added: “I’m really pleased that this is sorted now the family will finally be home soon.

“I was slightly taken aback by the minister saying that airlines’ tardiness in making refunds to customers was just “bad form”. He is in government and surely should be able to better than to just tut-tut at aviation firms who benefit hugely from hidden subsidies to their fuel?”

More than 600 UK nationals have been able to fly back to the UK from New Zealand. The government is also sending five charter flights to bring back a further 1,500.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Driver caught at 124mph on A47 as police target high speeders in Norfolk

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 124mph on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Caravans move on to park and ride site in Norwich

Travellers have arrived and moved into the Sprowston Park & Ride, which is closed during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich man defied odds to survive coronavirus and become celebrity on other side of world

Brian “Mr Brian” Lockwood of Norwich with the medical team in Kerala who saved his life. Picture: Family Collection

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Most Read

A £2,000 plot of land sells for staggering £42,000 at auction

The land which went for more than 20 times its guide price at auction. Pic: SUBMITTED

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Boatbuilder goes into administration after 100 years in business

Windboats Marine has now gone into administration. Picture: Windboats Marine

Row as tractor squeezes by ambulance tending to boy with suspected coronavirus

The tractor with large attachment squeezing by parked vehicles in The Street, Syderstone. Picture: Steve Kidd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Norwich man defied odds to survive coronavirus and become celebrity on other side of world

Brian “Mr Brian” Lockwood of Norwich with the medical team in Kerala who saved his life. Picture: Family Collection

Driver caught at 124mph on A47 as police target high speeders in Norfolk

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a driver going 124mph on the A47. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Nurse terrified of heights plans skydive to raise money for colleagues

Isabelle Brown, from Gorleston, is planning to do a skydive to raise money for her colleagues at the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Isabelle Brown

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT
Drive 24