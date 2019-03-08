Search

'Let's get on with this' demands MP ahead of crunch election vote

PUBLISHED: 12:54 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 26 October 2019

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has urged Jeremy Corbyn to agree to Boris Johnson's demands for an early general election Pic: PA

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has urged Jeremy Corbyn to agree to Boris Johnson's demands for an early general election Pic: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Norwich MP Chloe Smith has sent a defiant message to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as he ponders whether to agree to a snap election: "Bring it on."

Ms Smith, who returns to work after maternity leave on Monday, wants Labour to back prime minister Boris Johnson's bid to go back to the polls in an effort to break the Brexit impasse.

Mr Johnson is expected to table a motion in parliament for a general election to be held on December 12. But Mr Corbyn has so far said he is waiting to see the result of the European Union's decision regarding the length of an Article 50 extension before clarifying whether he would whip MPs to back a fresh poll.

MORE: 'Extinction Rebellion had its strategy right' - MP leads legal challenge against police protest ban

But Norwich North MP Ms Smith said she believes an early election is vital for the country to "move on".

"Norwich Conservatives are ready for an election. We want to get Brexit done and move on to support our NHS, schools and police," she said.

"We need an election now to be able to move on. This parliament has played games and delayed Brexit, and should have got on with leaving with the new deal after the PM did very well to get it.

"I thought my baby and my three year old could be obstinate but that's nothing when I look at some of this.

"We should deliver the referendum result and not be wasting any more time. For the sake of business, jobs, public services, people's everyday lives and faith in politics, let's get on with this. People want to move on. There's so much good stuff I want to do for my constituents beyond only Brexit."

But senior Labour figures are urging Mr Corbyn to deny the prime minister and instead continue to push for a second referendum and for a no-deal Brexit to be removed as an option.

Both Tony Blair, a former prime minister who won three general elections, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan called for him to stand firm.

And Mr Khan has demanded the Labour leader is "braver" and tells Leave voters they were "wrong".

"I'd like the Labour Party to be braver and provide leadership on this issue," the former MP said. "I think Mr Corbyn should go a bit further and be unequivocally pro remain and explain to those who are Brexiteers why he disagrees with them and have the argument."

