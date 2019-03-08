Norwich MP backs Boris Johnson in Conservative leadership race

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith. Photo: Steve Adams

A Norwich MP has backed Boris Johnson in the leadership race to become the next prime minister.

According to the official campaign to elect Mr Johnson as the leader of the Conservative party, Norwich North MP Chloe Smith said: "Our democracy deserves energy and enthusiasm at the top and someone able to reach out to the whole country."

She joins fellow Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss, who represents South West Norfolk, in backing Mr Johnson.

Richard Bacon, MP for South Norfolk, has declared his support for Michael Gove, while North West Norfolk MP Henry Bellingham has done so for Dominic Raab.

Peter Aldous has declared for Mr Gove, and while George Freeman, for Mid Norfolk, is yet to officially declare, he is believed to also be backing Mr Gove.

Keith Simpson, MP for Broadland, and Brandon Lewis, for Great Yarmouth, are yet to declare.

On Friday, Theresa May officially stepped down as leader of the Conservative party, but will remain as prime minister until her successor is chosen.

The winner is expected to be announced in the week of July 22.