Norwich Market to reopen with one-way system to aid social distancing

PUBLISHED: 09:13 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:28 30 May 2020

Shoppers queue at a couple of the very few stalls that are open at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A main stay of the city centre - Norwich Market - is gearing up to reopen in full.

Julie Butcher at The Ice Cream Parlour is one of the very few stalls that are open at Norwich Market, which fully reopens on Monday Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJulie Butcher at The Ice Cream Parlour is one of the very few stalls that are open at Norwich Market, which fully reopens on Monday Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Since shops across the country were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, just a select few of Norwich Market’s 191 stalls have been able to continue trading over the past several weeks.

However, following on from the government’s announcement that outdoor retailers can open, Norwich City Council has announced that the market will reopen on Monday, June 1.

Matthew Packer, council member with responsibility for the market said: “When the announcement came that the market hat shut temporarily, it was devastating for so many.

“The city is incredibly proud of its market, which is one of the jewels in the crown that draws thousands of people into the city each year and boosts the local economy.

“It also provides the livelihoods for a large number of people and their families.”

However, while the market will reopen, a range of new safety measures will be in place to ensure social distancing can be observed - and it will be up to each individual trader whether they take up the option to start trading again.

These measures will see a one-way system introduced for customers, who will also be required to remain 2m apart from one another.

Shoppers browse the very few stalls that are open at Norwich Market, which will fully open with restrictions on Monday Picture: DENISE BRADLEYShoppers browse the very few stalls that are open at Norwich Market, which will fully open with restrictions on Monday Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Customers are also encouraged to wear face masks, carry hand sanitising products and make purchases with card wherever possible.

Mr Packer added: “Some traders have been able to remain open or provide collection and delivery services. The work they have done to adapt their services to continue to meet the needs, while observing strict guidelines, has been truly remarkable and demonstrates entrepreneurship at its finest.

“For those who have not been able to trade until now, we want to say once again how sorely missed you have been and look forward to seeing your return.”

Mr Packer also urged visitors to the market to respect social distancing guidelines when they visit.

The re-opening comes on the same day that one of the traders - Norwich City charity memorabilia shop On The Stall, City launches its first online store.



Are you a trader on Norwich Market that is either reopening or remaining shut? Email david.hannant@archant.co.uk

