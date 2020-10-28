Norwich Junkyard Market poised for Christmas return - if council gives green light

Norwich Junkyard Market could return for Christmas if it gets the green light from the city council Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Organisers of a street food event which raised £27,000 for charity will learn next week whether it will be able to return to the city over the festive period.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Organisers of Norwich Junkyard Market, which could return this Christmas Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Organisers of Norwich Junkyard Market, which could return this Christmas Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich Junkyard Market has applied to Norwich City Council for a licence to allow it to return to St Mary’s Plain for another spell over Christmas, following a popular stint across the summer.

The markets had previously run under temporary events notices (TEN), however, with a finite amount of these allowed to be issued each year, the organisers have been left to apply for another licence to enable its return.

But after a number of neighbours lodged objections to the application, the decision over whether to grant it now rests with councillors, who will decide on Monday if the events can go ahead.

The objections include concerns from neighbours that the event caused disruption to their lives during summer.

Norwich Junkyard Market will learn next week if it can return for a Christmas stint Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich Junkyard Market will learn next week if it can return for a Christmas stint Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

You may also want to watch:

One person wrote: “I live in Duke Street and have attended the market itself which was a great temporary event, however, I found at weekends people coming and going to the event are extremely noisy and disruptive, so I wouldn’t like to see this continue.”

Eleven neighbours in total have objected to the new licence, along with the Norwich Market Traders Association, which had previously complained that the event was driving trade away from the city centre.

However, Ben Price, Green Party city councillor for the Thorpe Hamlet ward, has written to the committee offering his support.

He wrote: “This business has operated under TENs, so I have seen first-hand the safe and family friendly nature of this unique offering to the Norwich hospitality scene.

Green Party councillor Ben Price has spoken in support of Norwich Junkard Market. Picture: Danielle Booden Green Party councillor Ben Price has spoken in support of Norwich Junkard Market. Picture: Danielle Booden

“It is fully Covid compliant and by its nature with short sittings, three times a day, does not encourage antisocial alcohol consumption.”

Michelle Bartram, Norfolk Constabulary’s licensing officer, has also not objected to the licence being granted, adding that the previous seven-week stint was “successful and without incident”.

Norwich Junkyard Market’s organisers were approached, but did not wish to make an official comment ahead of the hearing, which is at 10.15am on Monday, November 2.