Council tax bills reduced to zero for more than 2,000 homes in Norwich

More than 2,000 households in Norwich have seen their council tax bills reduced to zero with more than 1,200 to follow in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Towards the end of March, the government announced funding to councils to pass onto people who already receive support with their council tax, recommending they take a further £150 off their 2020/21 bills.

But Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, has said that those who were eligible for help would have their 2020/21 bills reduced to zero.

A total of 2,191 households have benefited so far, with a further 1,229 to follow.

Mr Waters said: “This has been, and continues to be, an incredibly difficult time for everyone.

“The way the city has responded to the call to stay home, to adapt services to meet changing demands, make sure people have the food and medicines they need, is truly remarkable.”