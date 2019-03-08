Search

Norwich falls silent as city pays respects on Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 12:25 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 10 November 2019

The Remembrance Day parade in Norwich 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Remembrance Day parade in Norwich 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Norwich fell silent as crowds gathered on Remembrance Day to pay their respects to those who fought and died for their country.

Jack Sidney-Woods, 95 from Norwich who served with the 4th Royal Tank Regiment came to lay a wreath at the Remembrance Day commemorations in Norwich. Picture: Neil DidsburyJack Sidney-Woods, 95 from Norwich who served with the 4th Royal Tank Regiment came to lay a wreath at the Remembrance Day commemorations in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The city centre commemoration began at just after 10am on Sunday.

It started with the assembly of a parade of veterans, along with military and civilian organisations close to The Forum.

Led by Norwich Citadel band, the parade then marched down St Peters Street to the war memorial opposite City Hall, where an Act of Remembrance service was held.

The service was led by the Rev Edward Carter, vicar of St Peter Mancroft Church.

Representatives of the emergency services lay poppy wreaths at the Remembrance Day commemorations in Norwich. Picture: Neil DidsburyRepresentatives of the emergency services lay poppy wreaths at the Remembrance Day commemorations in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

He said: "It is the moment when we recall and remember those gave much in the service of peace and when we reflect once more to work and pray for peace ourselves."

There was a laying of wreaths at Norwich War Memorial, with hymns and prayers.

Mr Carter said: "The wreaths which have just been laid are a poignant and powerful symbol of our desire to remember those who have lost in their lives in the tragedy of war."

Standard bearers at the Remebrance Day commemorations in Norwich 2019. Picture: Neil DidsburyStandard bearers at the Remebrance Day commemorations in Norwich 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

But he said they were also a symbol of hope that people could come together to work for peace.

The Last Post then marked the start of a two-minute silence at 11am.

The two-minute silence was impeccably observed and, after a blessing, the parade headed towards Norwich Cathedral, via Gaol Hill, London Street, Opie Street, Castle Meadow, Agriculture Hall Plain, Upper King Street and Tombland.

Following a salute on Cathedral Close, a service was held in Norwich Cathedral from 11.40am.

Angus Gray, 94 from Norwich who served in the Royal Navy and Fred Fitch, 94 from Norwich, a Normandy veteran who served with the Royal Marines, laid wreaths at the Remembrance Day parade in the city. Picture: Neil DidsburyAngus Gray, 94 from Norwich who served in the Royal Navy and Fred Fitch, 94 from Norwich, a Normandy veteran who served with the Royal Marines, laid wreaths at the Remembrance Day parade in the city. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Vaughan Thomas, Lord Mayor of Norwich, said: "It is very important to remember the men and women of all religions, whose service and sacrifices mean we are able to enjoy the freedoms we have today.

"We will always remember them, while having in our thoughts those who currently serve."

Some of the special poppies created for last year's commemoration of 100 years since the end of the First World War wwere displayed in the Memorial Gardens.

In Thorpe St Andrew, people gathered at the town's war memorial at 11am for the two-minute silence, before a civic service of remembrance in Thorpe Parish Church.

