Search

Advanced search

Norwich Extinction Rebellion activists ready to risk arrest in London protest

PUBLISHED: 12:44 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 01 October 2019

Climate activists at an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in Parliament Square in April 2019. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Climate activists at an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in Parliament Square in April 2019. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

Climate change activists from Norwich say they are ready to risk arrest when they join two weeks of protests aiming to shut down roads in London.

Extinction Rebellion Norwich activist Ames Wilson. Picture: Ames WilsonExtinction Rebellion Norwich activist Ames Wilson. Picture: Ames Wilson

Members of the campaign group Extinction Rebellion are gathering in London this weekend for another wave of protests to highlight awareness about climate change and pressure governments to take action.

And Norwich activists will be among those taking part in the protests.

The action will start on Monday.

The Norwich activists will be occupying a site in Horse Guards Parade, off Whitehall.

They will be joined by hundreds of activists from other groups from the East of England and the Midlands.

Ames Wilson, Norwich XR spokesman, said: "We've been preparing for months, making banners and sewing costumes, designing posters and leaflets, training new members in how to engage in non-violent direction action, training legal observers, making sure everyone knows what to do and has a contact person if they are arrested.

"Our people have signed up for litter collection duties, barricade rotas and cooking rotas.

You may also want to watch:

"We have to stand up for our children and their children and the rapidly dwindling numbers of species on this planet before it is too late.

'Everything has to change and we as individuals can't make those changes alone.

"It's not just about giving up plastic or meat or taking less flights, though all those things really matter, it's about imagining a radically changed world, and changing our ways to reach it as quickly as we can.

"We can't do it without our leaders.

"We need our governments and business leaders to find and lead the way, not just to make empty promises and great speeches and then return to business as usual."

Activists from Norwich were among those arrested when Extinction Rebellion staged weeks of protests in London in April.

That action brought parts of London to a standstill for two weeks, with more than 1,000 people arrested.

Members of the Norwich Extinction Rebellion group occupied the council chamber at Norfolk County Council in February.

Four people were arrested during the protest, which delayed the budget-setting meeting.

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Flood warnings issued across region

Rough seas batter Walcott as dawn breaks on the Norfolk coast as spring tides and winter weather combine to cause flood warnings. Simon Finlay Photography.

Road closed in both directions after car hits tree

A road has been closed after a car hit a tree near Ashill. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

‘It was like an earthquake’- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was like an earthquake’- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Missing man found dead in park, inquest hears

A man whose body was found in a Wymondham park died due to hanging, an inquest heard. Photo: Norfolk Police

Pupils head outdoors as school opens new classroom - in a beach hut

The grand opening of the new outdoor woodland learning facility at Burnham Market Primary School. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Holiday home conversion bid for seaside cafe

The Seabreeze Cafe in Gorleston has applied to become a holiday let Picture: Google Maps

Paedophile stored up almost 9,000 indecent images of children

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists