Norwich Extinction Rebellion activists ready to risk arrest in London protest

Climate activists at an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in Parliament Square in April 2019. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

Climate change activists from Norwich say they are ready to risk arrest when they join two weeks of protests aiming to shut down roads in London.

Extinction Rebellion Norwich activist Ames Wilson. Picture: Ames Wilson Extinction Rebellion Norwich activist Ames Wilson. Picture: Ames Wilson

Members of the campaign group Extinction Rebellion are gathering in London this weekend for another wave of protests to highlight awareness about climate change and pressure governments to take action.

And Norwich activists will be among those taking part in the protests.

The action will start on Monday.

The Norwich activists will be occupying a site in Horse Guards Parade, off Whitehall.

They will be joined by hundreds of activists from other groups from the East of England and the Midlands.

Ames Wilson, Norwich XR spokesman, said: "We've been preparing for months, making banners and sewing costumes, designing posters and leaflets, training new members in how to engage in non-violent direction action, training legal observers, making sure everyone knows what to do and has a contact person if they are arrested.

"Our people have signed up for litter collection duties, barricade rotas and cooking rotas.

"We have to stand up for our children and their children and the rapidly dwindling numbers of species on this planet before it is too late.

'Everything has to change and we as individuals can't make those changes alone.

"It's not just about giving up plastic or meat or taking less flights, though all those things really matter, it's about imagining a radically changed world, and changing our ways to reach it as quickly as we can.

"We can't do it without our leaders.

"We need our governments and business leaders to find and lead the way, not just to make empty promises and great speeches and then return to business as usual."

Activists from Norwich were among those arrested when Extinction Rebellion staged weeks of protests in London in April.

That action brought parts of London to a standstill for two weeks, with more than 1,000 people arrested.

Members of the Norwich Extinction Rebellion group occupied the council chamber at Norfolk County Council in February.

Four people were arrested during the protest, which delayed the budget-setting meeting.