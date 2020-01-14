Search

Advanced search

'Fossile fules' - Greens say council environmental strategy 'reads as if hastily cobbled together on a Friday afternoon'

PUBLISHED: 16:09 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 14 January 2020

Fumes from a car exhaust. Norwich City Council is developing an environmental strategy, but has come in for criticism from Green councillors. Pic: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

Fumes from a car exhaust. Norwich City Council is developing an environmental strategy, but has come in for criticism from Green councillors. Pic: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

Archant

An environmental strategy for Norwich "reads as if it has been hastily cobbled together on a Friday afternoon without any forethought", according to Green councillors who claim it lacks ambition.

Martin Schmierer, leader of the Green group on Norwich City Council. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAYMartin Schmierer, leader of the Green group on Norwich City Council. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

However, Labour councillors have hit back, saying the criticism is "deeply offensive and incorrect".

Norwich City Council is consulting over its draft environmental strategy for the next five years.

But Martin Schmierer, leader of the opposition Green group, has criticised the document, saying spelling errors, such as "fossile fules", instead of fossil fuels, are symptomatic of a lack of care.

Mr Schmierer said: "It cannot be called a strategy at all, as it contains very few targets of any kind and reads as if it had been hastily cobbled together on a Friday afternoon without any forethought.

Kevin Maguire, Labour city councillor. Pic: Archant LibraryKevin Maguire, Labour city councillor. Pic: Archant Library

You may also want to watch:

"Green councillors have for months been told to wait for this strategy as if it were a magic document that would finally present a comprehensive vision for how the council intends to tackle the climate emergency.

"Instead, what we've got is a random hodgepodge of suggestions which would have benefitted from a spellchecker, let alone a rigorous assessment process."

But Kevin Maguire, cabinet member for safe and sustainable city environment, said: "Our dedicated council officers have worked hard alongside councillors to produce this draft environmental strategy, and it's both deeply offensive and incorrect that it was either hastily put together or not ambitious enough.

"In the terms of reference for our new climate and environment emergency executive panel, we resolved to consider the potential impact of this environmental strategy. Maintaining a 'Liveable City' is one of the foundations of our 2040 Norwich City Vision, and this strategy is well structured to deliver that, in keeping with our corporate plan and World Health Organisation measures.

"Our progress in this area has been noted by the multiple awards and recognitions we have achieved in the past 12 months alone, alongside being named one of the most climate-friendly areas in the country by Friends of the Earth."

The consultation is at www.norwich.gov.uk/info/20238/current_consultations/2513/consultation_draft_environmental_strategy_2020-25

Most Read

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pet owners warned after man was attacked in attempt to steal his dog

Tommy Georgiou was attacked in Watton, at Church Walk, in an attempt to steal his dog Norman, an English Bull Terrier. Photo: Peter Georgiou

Councillors agree to over 200 new homes despite ‘traffic buildup’ concerns

Plans to build 216 homes off Swanton Road in Dereham have been approved. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Parents warned after attempts to groom four high school pupils online

File photo of Hellesdon High School.PIC: Archant.

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Multi-agency swoop on string of town centre shops

A multi-agency operation was underway in Great Yarmouth this morning (January 14) with multiple shops targeted at the same time Picture: Liz Coates

The best 20 pubs in Norfolk as rated by CAMRA

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap has a rotating selection of real ales, kegged beers and cider. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Adults only: Pontins Pakefield bans children from resort

Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘An accident waiting to happen’ - New city pavement design slammed

The Transport for Norwich project being carried out towards the end of 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

‘No interest’ in reopening once popular coastal pub

The Duke pub in Bacton in 2013. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists