Drivers face disruption as three weeks of ring road roundabout work starts

08 January, 2019 - 06:30
The Dereham Road/Sweet Briar Road roundabout. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Three works of work on a roundabout on Norwich’s ring road was due to start today, with drivers and cyclists warned to brace themselves for disruption.

Council bosses only completed nine months of work on Norwich’s Dereham Road/Sweet Briar Road roundabout in June last year, but £25,000 already needs to be spent to fix it.

The roundabout was made bigger through £1.6m of work, with the goal of cutting congestion and reducing journey times and highways bosses say the changes have sped up traffic.

But repairs are needed because lorry trailers have been running over a section of angled kerb on the roundabout which gives access to maintenance vehicles.

That has loosened the material used to reinforce the roundabout, so council bosses want to spend the £25,000 to install a concrete ring as replacement reinforcement.

Work was starting today and will last for three weeks. It will see one lane closed on all approaches to the roundabout, and there will be one night of four-way temporary traffic lights from 7pm on Friday, January 18, until 5am on Saturday, January 19.

Council bosses say any noisy work will be completed by 11pm to minimise disruption.

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council’s chair of the Norwich highways agency committee, said: “We know that the disruption will be frustrating for those affected and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience.

“The reason for carrying out this work sooner rather than later is to avoid the potential need for emergency repair work further down the line, which could cause unplanned lane or even road closures.”

Meanwhile, officers at Transport for Norwich, said they had not received any complaints about the latest work being done to improve the area around the city’s Prince Of Wales Road.

That work, part of a £2.75m scheme, started on Monday, January 7 and will last for four months.

The bus lane in Rose Lane is being removed, but the existing two lanes for general traffic are being retained.

It includes a seven-week closure of St Vedast Street.

And, elsewhere in the city, one of the car parks for Eaton Park shut on Monday.

The car park, off South Park Avenue, has shut for redevelopment of the park’s depot.

