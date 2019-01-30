Search

Norwich city centre dessert shop bids for permission for outdoor seating

30 January, 2019 - 15:03
Poppy Jones (left), from the front of house team, and Zoe Basted, kitchen manager, at coffee and dessert bar Mindoro in Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

A dessert shop in Norwich city centre has lodged a bid to have tables and chairs on pavement outside.

Mindoro, on Westlegate, has applied to Norwich City Council to make use of the space outside its entrance.

According to its application, it would have 16 chairs and eight tables, which would be outside from 9am to 8pm, daily, all year.

They would be placed to the left of its doors on Westlegate, which was pedestrianised in a major scheme which took place between January 2016 and May 2017.

It would join nearby Warings Lifestore, which is also on Westlegate, which has tables and chairs outside.

Mindoro opened in March last year, in the place of the Wedding Party Shop.

The shop applied for the permission on January 24, with people given until February 21 to comment.

Topic Tags:











