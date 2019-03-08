Hundreds expected to gather at City Hall again for rally against parliament shutdown

The Stop the Coup protest outside Norwich City Hall against the prorogation of parliament. Photo: Geraldine Scott Geraldine Scott

Protesters desperate to send a message to the prime minister over the proroguing of parliament are set to occupy the streets of Norwich again today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A rally against the proposed parliamentary shutdown will be held outside City Hall in Norwich this afternoon, which will see Norwich South MP Clive Lewis among the speakers.

Entitled 'Defend Democracy: Resist the Parliament Shutdown', the rally will see opposers to Boris Johnson's plan gather at 2.30pm, Saturday afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Lewis said: "Johnson's plan to shut down parliament because he doesn't have the support for a crash out Brexit is straight out of the playbook of the far-right.

"They are clearly only interested in the sovereignty of UK parliament when it suits them.

"It is completely wrong to deprive us all of the opportunity to have our parliamentary representatives hold the government to account, make key decisions and ensure that there is a lawful basis for action taken."

The rally comes just over a week after another protest was held in the same location, when hundreds gathered as part of the #Stopthecoup movement.

More follows.