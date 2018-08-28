Council to review Norwich pub’s premises licence after neighbour complaints

The Belle Vue pub in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

A Norwich pub is to have its premises licence reviewed following complaints from neighbours.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Norwich City Council officer is due to review the premises licence for Belle Vue, on St Philips Road, to ensure the “prevention of public nuisance” is being maintained.

In October, the pub said it was postponing live music events after complaints from neighbours.

At the time, landlord Harry Cawley, who has been in the position since July, said the loss of music did “really affect pub business”.

“We understand the concerns, but pubs have to do things to get people through the door,” he said.

The review application, submitted by the council’s environmental protection team, was received by the council’s licensing team on November 22, and people have the chance to comment on the review until December 22.

MORE: ‘It will really affect us’ - Norwich pub postpones music events amid noise complaints