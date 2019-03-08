Search

'Don't let our culture slip away' - Bid to protect music in city closes in on 1,000 signatures

PUBLISHED: 16:06 10 June 2019

Freddie Fielder (second right) and Harriet Croom (right), who have started a petition looking to protect the culture of Norwich. Picture: Rob Powell

Rob Powell

A new petition biting back at one started last week around loud music in the city centre is closing in on 1,000 signatures.

Freddie Fielder, who has started a petition looking to protect the culture of Norwich. Picture: Rob PowellFreddie Fielder, who has started a petition looking to protect the culture of Norwich. Picture: Rob Powell

Last week, neighbours to a number of Norwich venues lodged a petition calling for a stop to excessive music from pubs and clubs close to residential areas.

It was signed by around 100 people from the same neighbourhood, however it has since prompted a second campaign calling for culture to be made more of a priority by the city council.

It was started by 27-year-old Freddie Fielder, who lived in the city for three years but now resides in Beccles, a regular performer on the Norwich live music scene as a musician and a DJ - along with his partner Harriett Croom.

Mr Fielder, who was a member of local band The Piratones, said: "I've been involved in music locally for a long time and it seems in the past 10 years or so it has been made more and more difficult for promoters to organise events.

"We pride ourselves on being a city of culture, but I feel things like noise limitations and licensing issues have seen that start to slip away - promoters are turning to other cities instead."

Mr Fielder is the brother of fellow DJ Sigala, who has made a chart-topping music career away from the county.

He added: "It pains me to say, but I honestly don't think my brother would have got where he is now if he'd have stayed in Norwich.

"While I can understand the point of view of the people who set up the first petition, but what I hope is this petition can help in striking more of a balance between venues and residents.

"There is still so much brilliant local talent in my city but I worry it is becoming harder for that to be shown off."

To date the petition has been signed by more than 960 people, which Mr Fielder said demonstrates the support  there is for live music and culture in the city.

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said it was aware of the petition but was unable to comment or respond to it until it is formally submitted.

