Search

Advanced search

Video

Norwich City Council facing ‘tough decisions’ over £5.2m coronavirus funding gap

PUBLISHED: 17:57 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:57 05 November 2020

Norwich City Centre, City Hall exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich City Centre, City Hall exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A Norfolk council faces a £5.2m black hole in its finances and is being forced to raid its reserves as it grapples with the ongoing impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor.Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor.

Norwich City Council is facing the £5.2 budget gap as it prepares its books for the next financial year.

The authority also predicts an £800,000 overspend on this year’s budget which it will dip into its reserves, or savings, to fund.

Council leader Alan Waters said: “Government told councils at the outset of the pandemic that they would be fully compensated for the financial impacts of Covid-19.

“Yet here we are eight months later having entered a second national lockdown and having to take nearly £4m out of the council’s budget this year to cover the costs.”

READ MORE: More than £1m will be taken from council reserves to cope with coronavirus costs

The Labour council leader added: “And, as Norwich and every other council sets its budget for next year, we have no certainty about what financial support will be given beyond April.

“This means that Norwich, like everywhere else, is facing very tough decisions about reductions to the local services our communities need while at the same time supporting them through the impacts of Covid-19.”

It comes as a report on the cost of Covid-19 to the council’s budget was published, ahead of planned discussions at the cabinet meeting held Wednesday, November 11.

The report outlines the forecast budget position for 2020/21 which shows the council continues to be significantly financially impacted by the global pandemic - even as a new period of national restriction and curbs on businesses begin.

READ MORE: Council warns it may be forced to cut services after Covid-19 hit to finances

The council expected to go over this year’s budget by £7m, due to costs of housing rough sleepers, providing food to the vulnerable, higher recycling costs and IT investments enabling staff to work from home - as well as losing cash from car parks, planning fees, licensing, events bookings and commercial rents.

But the authority found ways to save money - by cancelling some events and making spending cuts on recruitment and travel - which reduced this prediction by £3m.

Combined with financial support from central government, the council now only expects to overspend by £800,000 - which it plans to fund via its reserves

Budget proposals for the next financial year will go out to consultation in December, while the council says it continues to wait for “further assurances over the funding from government”.

READ MORE: New roles for former council bosses as Norwich City Council takes services in-house

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

Warning from school after girl approached by man in white van

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham., has written to parents urging vigilance after a man in a white van approached a female student Photo: OAT

Family’s tribute to grandma, 95, after taking her out of care home for final weeks of ‘joy’

Anna Perrott has paid tribute to her grandmother Rita Perrott, who the family took out of her care home during lockdown to care for her at home. Picture: Anna Perrott

Emergency services called and people evacuated from homes in Dereham

Emergency services were called to Becclesgate in Dereham on Thursday following reports of a large gas leak. Picture: Heidi-Marie Cocks

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

More than 100 patients in hospital with Covid-19 as coronavirus rates climb

There are now 107 people with Covid-19 in Norfolk and Waveneys hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Warning from school after girl approached by man in white van

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham., has written to parents urging vigilance after a man in a white van approached a female student Photo: OAT

Woman pulled from river by three men after trying to save dog

Jane Whiskerd, 46, who fell into the River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, pictured with her dog Bailey. Picture: Danielle Booden

Lockdown rules limit Norwich Cathedral worship to private prayers

The Nave in Norwich Cathedral where services have been replaced by individual prayer and reflection during lockdown. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith