Norwich City Council facing ‘tough decisions’ over £5.2m coronavirus funding gap

Norwich City Centre, City Hall exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A Norfolk council faces a £5.2m black hole in its finances and is being forced to raid its reserves as it grapples with the ongoing impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor. Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor.

Norwich City Council is facing the £5.2 budget gap as it prepares its books for the next financial year.

The authority also predicts an £800,000 overspend on this year’s budget which it will dip into its reserves, or savings, to fund.

Council leader Alan Waters said: “Government told councils at the outset of the pandemic that they would be fully compensated for the financial impacts of Covid-19.

“Yet here we are eight months later having entered a second national lockdown and having to take nearly £4m out of the council’s budget this year to cover the costs.”

The Labour council leader added: “And, as Norwich and every other council sets its budget for next year, we have no certainty about what financial support will be given beyond April.

“This means that Norwich, like everywhere else, is facing very tough decisions about reductions to the local services our communities need while at the same time supporting them through the impacts of Covid-19.”

It comes as a report on the cost of Covid-19 to the council’s budget was published, ahead of planned discussions at the cabinet meeting held Wednesday, November 11.

The report outlines the forecast budget position for 2020/21 which shows the council continues to be significantly financially impacted by the global pandemic - even as a new period of national restriction and curbs on businesses begin.

The council expected to go over this year’s budget by £7m, due to costs of housing rough sleepers, providing food to the vulnerable, higher recycling costs and IT investments enabling staff to work from home - as well as losing cash from car parks, planning fees, licensing, events bookings and commercial rents.

But the authority found ways to save money - by cancelling some events and making spending cuts on recruitment and travel - which reduced this prediction by £3m.

Combined with financial support from central government, the council now only expects to overspend by £800,000 - which it plans to fund via its reserves

Budget proposals for the next financial year will go out to consultation in December, while the council says it continues to wait for “further assurances over the funding from government”.

