Norwich City Council to vote on budget including 2.99pc council tax rise

A decision will be made tonight on council tax bills in Norwich. Photo: Nick Butcher. EDP pics Â© 2007

People in Norwich will discover tonight whether they will pay more in council tax to City Hall over the next year.

Labour-run Norwich City Council will meet tonight to set its budget for 2019/20.

The council is making its plans based on the largest increase in its share of the council tax possible without triggering the need for a referendum.

The proposed 2.99pc increase would add £7.67 more a year on the element of council tax bills which goes to the city council for a Band D property. It would be less for most homeowners, as the bulk of city properties are band A or B.

The council says the increase is needed to prevent cuts to services and would bring in £275,000. City Hall is facing a shortfall of £12,4m by 2023/24.

The decision will be made at a full council meeting at City Hall at 7.30pm tonight (Tuesday, February 26).

Bills in the city are split between the city council, Norfolk County Council and Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner.

Norfolk County Council agreed, earlier this month, to increase its share of the bill by 2.99pc.

That means those in a band D property would pay £1,362.74 compared to £1,322.73.

But officers at County Hall had warned bigger hikes could be needed ahead - if permitted - as the council battles to plug a budget gap which rises to £70m by 2022.

Meanwhile, Conservative police and crime commissioner Lorne Green decided on an increase of more than 10pc.

The police increase will add £24 a year to bills for a band D property – 46p a week.

But chief constable Simon Bailey said it would mean he could hire extra officers and help head off some further cuts on top of the £34m over the past nine years.