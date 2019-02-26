Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich City Council to vote on budget including 2.99pc council tax rise

26 February, 2019 - 00:01
A decision will be made tonight on council tax bills in Norwich. Photo: Nick Butcher.

A decision will be made tonight on council tax bills in Norwich. Photo: Nick Butcher.

EDP pics Â© 2007

People in Norwich will discover tonight whether they will pay more in council tax to City Hall over the next year.

Labour-run Norwich City Council will meet tonight to set its budget for 2019/20.

The council is making its plans based on the largest increase in its share of the council tax possible without triggering the need for a referendum.

The proposed 2.99pc increase would add £7.67 more a year on the element of council tax bills which goes to the city council for a Band D property. It would be less for most homeowners, as the bulk of city properties are band A or B.

The council says the increase is needed to prevent cuts to services and would bring in £275,000. City Hall is facing a shortfall of £12,4m by 2023/24.

The decision will be made at a full council meeting at City Hall at 7.30pm tonight (Tuesday, February 26).

Bills in the city are split between the city council, Norfolk County Council and Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner.

Norfolk County Council agreed, earlier this month, to increase its share of the bill by 2.99pc.

That means those in a band D property would pay £1,362.74 compared to £1,322.73.

But officers at County Hall had warned bigger hikes could be needed ahead - if permitted - as the council battles to plug a budget gap which rises to £70m by 2022.

Meanwhile, Conservative police and crime commissioner Lorne Green decided on an increase of more than 10pc.

The police increase will add £24 a year to bills for a band D property – 46p a week.

But chief constable Simon Bailey said it would mean he could hire extra officers and help head off some further cuts on top of the £34m over the past nine years.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Four admit involvement in “ugly incident” near John Lewis in Norwich

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online nutrition courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

This Time with Alan Partridge: Twitter reacts to the return of Norwich’s favourite fictional broadcaster

This Time with Alan Partridge. Pic: Andy Seymour/BBC/PA Wire

Most Read

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Road reopens following serious collision

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online nutrition courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

‘No hard feelings’ - BBC staff receive apology letter from Alan Partridge

Alan Partridge is returning to the BBC tonight. Photo: Paul John Bayfield.

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

‘If my accident had been after midnight, there’s no way I’d be here’ - horror crash survivor backs air ambulance in 24-hour bid

Steve Jones (centre), who suffered a serious motorcycle crash, and his wife Claire (centre left), with air ambulance crew and paramedics who saved his life. Pic: East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Two men injured in altercation in Norwich

Police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation on Riverside Road in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich City Council to vote on budget including 2.99pc council tax rise

A decision will be made tonight on council tax bills in Norwich. Photo: Nick Butcher.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists